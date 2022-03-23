Man strangles wife to death, dumps body at Katraj compound

PUNE The Loni Kalbhor police on Tuesday arrested a man for strangling his wife to death.

The accused has been identified as Rahul Dnyanoba Phadtare, 32. The deceased has been identified as Vidya Phadtare, 22.The deceased’s father Dattatreya Shendage, 55, a resident of Purandar lodged a complaint.

The incident took place on March 21, at their residence in Uruli Devachi.

According to the police, the accused suspected her character and took the extreme step of killing. He later dumped her body in a compound near Katraj bypass.

API Digambar Divate said that the accused has been arrested and remanded in police custody by the local court.