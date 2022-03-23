Man strangles wife to death, dumps body at Katraj compound
PUNE The Loni Kalbhor police on Tuesday arrested a man for strangling his wife to death.
The accused has been identified as Rahul Dnyanoba Phadtare, 32. The deceased has been identified as Vidya Phadtare, 22.The deceased’s father Dattatreya Shendage, 55, a resident of Purandar lodged a complaint.
The incident took place on March 21, at their residence in Uruli Devachi.
According to the police, the accused suspected her character and took the extreme step of killing. He later dumped her body in a compound near Katraj bypass.
API Digambar Divate said that the accused has been arrested and remanded in police custody by the local court.
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
