Man thrashed after he refused to pay 500 for liquor

A 29-year-old man was attacked by a on record criminal while he was returning from Sassoon General Hospital as the victim refused to pay ₹500 for liquor, said police on Sunday.

The incident occurred at around 1:00 am at TadiwalaRoad near Milind Buddha Vihar.

The accused, identified as Karan Lacharkar was arrested by Bund garden police.

According to the complaint filed by Akshay Satpute (29), he was visiting a relative at Sassoon General Hospital and was returning to Tadiwala Road along with Rohit Gandhale,Yash Mahendra Sonawane and Pratik Sonawane.

As per police officials, when the victim was near Milind Buddha Vihar, accused Lacharkar intercepted them and demanded ₹500 for liquor consumption. When the victim denied, Lacharkar beat him up with a wooden stick and robbed ₹550 cash and aadhar card from his pocket and fled from the spot

The victim, Satpute approached Bund Garden police station and registered a case against the accused. Police told that Lacharkar is an on record criminal.

A case under sections 394,341,504,506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered.