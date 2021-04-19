Man who attacked sub-inspector booked for attempted murder

One of the two persons who attacked a police sub inspector (PSI) with a blade in Mangalwar peth on Sunday night has been arrested by the police.

The arrested man was identified as Kumar Bhagwat Chavan (21), a resident of Mangalwar peth. The other person is on the run from the police.

The PSI who was attacked has been identified as Naresh Vadewale, attached to the Faraskhana police station. The attacked happened around 6:30pm near the public toilet at 251, Mangalwar peth.

“There was a call by the locals that two men were breaking CCTV cameras in that area. A team of two responded to the call and went there to stop them. They were seen breaking cameras and when the officer tried to stop them, he attacked him with a sickle, but fortunately the officer avoided that strike,” said Srinivas Ghadage, deputy commissioner of police, crime, who has additional charge of Zone-1 of Pune police.

However, one of the two accused hurled bricks at the policemen that landed on them, according to the police.

“Maybe they were planning to take advantage of the blind spots created by broken CCTVs; and commit a robbery or theft. That will be revealed during the investigation,” said DCP Ghadage.

A case under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty); 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty); 307 (attempted murder); 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace); and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, along with Sections 37(1)(3) with 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act and Section 4(25) of Arms Act has been registered at the Faraskhana police station.