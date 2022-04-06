Man who posed as military officer to dupe job aspirants held
PUNE In a joint operation with Military Intelligence (Southern Command), the Satara crime branch arrested a person for allegedly duping people with promises of jobs in the military. The man, who used to pose as an army officer, was held from a village in Satara, said officials.
The accused has been identified as Pravin Shivaji Margaje (31), a resident of Kanhawadi in Khandala taluka of Satara district.
During the house search, the police recovered bogus identity cards, Indian Army uniforms, four mobile phones, bank passbooks, SIM cards, cartridges of airguns and other incriminating documents. Till date,three FIRs have been lodged by the victims at Dahiwadi, Vaduj police stations in Satara district. More cases are expected to be filed in Kolhapur district and other places, according to officials.
A joint team of Military Intelligence (Southern Command) and Satara police received information about Margaje’s presence in Kanhawadi. They arrested him for a case lodged at Dahiwadi police station. Assistant police inspector Santosh Tasgaonkar is probing the case further.
The accused would charge ₹4.5 lakh before beginning the process and another ₹4.5 lakh after the recruitment. Margaje has duped many youths in Maan and Khatav areas of Satara district, said officials.
-
Stoking a controversy, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday claimed that the recent murder of a 22-year-old youth here was because Chandru's did not know Urdu, but subsequently retracted it by stating that the incident was actually over road rage. His statement evoked sharp reaction from opposition parties. Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said the killing was over road rage. Later retracting his statement, Jnanendra said it was source-based information, which was 'wrong.'
The police have constituted two teams to trace the owners of both the vehicles while they (accused) have managed to escape. The police have taken the offending vehicle (truck) to its custody.
The Ministry of Ayush is all set to celebrate the World Health Day on Thursday with a grand program, including a demonstration of the Common Yoga Protocol, scheduled to be organised in the backdrop of the Red Fort in New Delhi, a statement said. Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla is the chief guest for the event and he will be addressing the gathering on Thursday morning.
In order to improve services provided to citizens, the licensing unit of Delhi Police is going to be integrated with DigiLocker through national e-governance division (NeGD). Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana has given his in-principle approval to make all the licenses and registration certificates issued by licensing unit available on DigiLocker in its digital format.
PUNE The Criminal Investigation Department ( )has started an inquiry into the death of lawyer Deepti Kale who had a fatal fall from the eighth floor of the Sassoon General Hospital building on April 27 last year while she was admitted for treatment. Kale, a resident Bavdhan, and her close aide, Nilesh Shelar, were arrested by the Vishrambaug police station for allegedly abetting the suicide of jeweller Milind alias Balwant Marathe.
