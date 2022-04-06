Man who posed as military officer to dupe job aspirants held

PUNE In a joint operation with Military Intelligence (Southern Command), the Satara crime branch arrested a person for allegedly duping people with promises of jobs in the military. The man, who used to pose as an army officer, was held from a village in Satara, said officials.

The accused has been identified as Pravin Shivaji Margaje (31), a resident of Kanhawadi in Khandala taluka of Satara district.

During the house search, the police recovered bogus identity cards, Indian Army uniforms, four mobile phones, bank passbooks, SIM cards, cartridges of airguns and other incriminating documents. Till date,three FIRs have been lodged by the victims at Dahiwadi, Vaduj police stations in Satara district. More cases are expected to be filed in Kolhapur district and other places, according to officials.

A joint team of Military Intelligence (Southern Command) and Satara police received information about Margaje’s presence in Kanhawadi. They arrested him for a case lodged at Dahiwadi police station. Assistant police inspector Santosh Tasgaonkar is probing the case further.

The accused would charge ₹4.5 lakh before beginning the process and another ₹4.5 lakh after the recruitment. Margaje has duped many youths in Maan and Khatav areas of Satara district, said officials.