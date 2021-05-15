Man with a criminal record killed by a group in Bibwewadi

A man on record of Pune police was killed by a group of 10 men in OTA scheme area of Bibwewadi in the small hours of Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Madhav Hanumant Waghate (28), a resident of Rajani Corner in Kakade Chawl area of Balajinagar in Dhankawadi. Wagahte has a record of body offences at two police stations at least.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by 21-year-old man who was with Waghate.

The complainant and Waghate had come to OTA scheme area of Bibwewadi after Waghate received a phone call from his friend identified only as Sunil Khapte. Khapte had gotten in a fight with a man named Sarang Gawali over a WhatsApp status, according to the police.

Khapte called and told the now-deceased man that he had been in a fight and needs support, according to the complainant. Khapte allegedly told Waghate the time and place where he needs him to come.

When the complainant and Waghate were waiting at the spot in OTA scheme area where Khapte lived, the group of accused men arrived there and started hitting him with metal rods, tube lights, stones, and cement blocks in the vicinity. The injuries caused in the attack claimed Waghate’s life, according to the police.

A case under Sections 302 (murder), rioting of Indian Penal Code along with Section 37(1)with135 of Maharashtra Police Act was registered at Bibwewadi police station. Police inspector (cirme) Anita Hivarkar of Bibwewadi police station is investigating the case.