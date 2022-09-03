Management committee to be formed in Pune district schools

Pune: A school management committee under the Right to Education (RTE) will be formed at every school in the district by September 30. The panel will overlook proper running of schools. The district-level committee headed by the primary and secondary education officers has already been formed.

Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer, zilla parishad (ZP), who is also the chairman of the district-level committee, said that as a measure to strengthen school management committees, Pune zilla parishad would be supervising elections to all school management committees in the district.

“It will create awareness about the committee and its work, ensure that all committees have active members, there is transparency in the election process and help in improving governance in schools. We would like to encourage parents to become part of school management committees and help improve a vital institution. The efforts of parents can help shape the lives of young students and the future generation,” said Prasad.

He said that under the RTE Act, elections should be conducted every two years for school management committees.

“Parents whose children pass out should ideally leave the school management Committees, but in many cases, they continue in the committee. These elections would help in the prevention of such a situation. Also, parents would be aware of elections and can participate. This would be a transparent process,” said Prasad.

The committee is crucial in monitoring the academic development of students, to ensure that schools have basic amenities available for them. It also ensures that students with special needs are included in mainstream academics. The school management committee comprises 16 individuals, including parents and teacher representatives.