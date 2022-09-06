Man’s friend or foe? Dog bites in PMC cross 17K this year

Stray dog menace has increased in Pune, resulting in an increase in dog bites. However, bites from pet dogs are also sizeable, stated officials.

According to Civic officials, Pune has reported 2,002 dog bites in August, taking overall tally to 17,000 bite case in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, this year

As per data by the Anti-Rabies Clinic Monthly report, of the total bites, 10,337 are from strays while 7,407 are from pet dogs.

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health chief, PMC health department said that there have been many dog bites incidents in the city. “There have been 10 deaths this year and on an average over 1,000 dog bites in each month. After dog bites, the patient should complete vaccination to prevent rabies. There were 1,702 dog bites in August. May has reported the highest number of dog bites this year,” said Dr Wavare.

He added that there is a stock of 23,322 doses anti-rabies vaccines, of which 19,985 doses were administered to patients, till August end.

Dr Prashant Salve,veterinary doctor and livestock development officer (extension), panchayat samiti, Ambegaon said that vaccination is important for pets as well as stray dogs.

“Dog bites if not treated properly can cause rabies which cannot be cured. There are many dogs which do not have rabies but they are carriers and so their vaccination is important. Also, there should be more awareness about rabies in the society to ensure proper treatment is given after dog bites,” said Dr Salve.

He added that there should be more vaccination camps for dogs. For puppies, vaccination should be started after 2 months of birth. After the first dose, there is a booster jab after three weeks. This vaccination should be repeated after a year,” said Dr Salve.

Experts noted that while dogs are territorial, those that are well fed are far less aggressive and end up forging positive relationships with humans.