Man’s friend or foe? Dog bites in PMC cross 17K this year
Stray dog menace has increased in Pune, resulting in an increase in dog bites
Stray dog menace has increased in Pune, resulting in an increase in dog bites. However, bites from pet dogs are also sizeable, stated officials.
According to Civic officials, Pune has reported 2,002 dog bites in August, taking overall tally to 17,000 bite case in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, this year
As per data by the Anti-Rabies Clinic Monthly report, of the total bites, 10,337 are from strays while 7,407 are from pet dogs.
Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health chief, PMC health department said that there have been many dog bites incidents in the city. “There have been 10 deaths this year and on an average over 1,000 dog bites in each month. After dog bites, the patient should complete vaccination to prevent rabies. There were 1,702 dog bites in August. May has reported the highest number of dog bites this year,” said Dr Wavare.
He added that there is a stock of 23,322 doses anti-rabies vaccines, of which 19,985 doses were administered to patients, till August end.
Dr Prashant Salve,veterinary doctor and livestock development officer (extension), panchayat samiti, Ambegaon said that vaccination is important for pets as well as stray dogs.
“Dog bites if not treated properly can cause rabies which cannot be cured. There are many dogs which do not have rabies but they are carriers and so their vaccination is important. Also, there should be more awareness about rabies in the society to ensure proper treatment is given after dog bites,” said Dr Salve.
He added that there should be more vaccination camps for dogs. For puppies, vaccination should be started after 2 months of birth. After the first dose, there is a booster jab after three weeks. This vaccination should be repeated after a year,” said Dr Salve.
Experts noted that while dogs are territorial, those that are well fed are far less aggressive and end up forging positive relationships with humans.
-
40-year-old man killed over a plate of momos in Delhi
A 40-year-old man was murdered an 18-year-old boy who lives in the same neighbourhood of Mohan Garden in west Delhi on Saturday night after a brief scuffle which began after a plate of momos that the latter was eating fell down when the former brushed past him near a local kiosk, police said on Sunday. His ailing parents live in their native village. Jitender used to work as a local building contractor.
-
Plan to revive Delhi’s Najafgarh Jheel, protect biodiversity around it
The Delhi State Wetland Authority has prepared a detailed action plan to protect and rejuvenate Najafgarh Jheel, with departments under the Delhi governments having already issued instructions to begin work on the ground to transform the lake over the next one to two years, officials aware of the matter said. The revamp bid is part of the Environment Management Plan which had been prepared by the Delhi government following directions of the National Green Tribunal.
-
Delhi govt to rope in students as advisors in 20 schools
Students showing strong interest in school activities will be inducted into a Students Advisory Board in Delhi's government schools to improve their leadership and project management skills, the directorate of education has decided. “SAB will contribute towards developing a sense of ownership in the students by designing, managing and executing various school activities,” it said. Members of SAB will be assisted by two teacher coordinators nominated by the head of the school.
-
Six persons die in separate road accidents in J&K’s Bhaderwah; two injured
Six persons including a couple and a mother-son duo were killed while two others were injured in two separate road accidents in Bhaderwah town of Doda district on Monday, said officials. Doda SSP, Abdul Qayoom said a car skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge near Galgander Pul Doda causing death of four passengers while another person was injured. The injured person was identified as Naseeb Singh.
-
Day after swing crash at carnival in Mohali, FIR filed against organisers
A day after 10 persons, including five children, were critically injured after a joyride (drop tower) came crashing down during a carnival at the Dussehra Ground in Phase-8, an FIR was registered against the organisers on Monday. The fete, London Bridge, was supposed to end on August 31, but was extended till September 11. The injured were admitted to the civil hospital in Phase-6 and Fortis Hospital, Mohali.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics