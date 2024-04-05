Many commonalities, few variations: The work Pune LS candidates did and didn’t

Pune: All the three main contenders for Pune Lok Sabha seat — Murlidhar Mohol, Ravindra Dhangekar, and Vasant More — are first generation politicians having served as corporator multiple terms. While Mohol was also mayor and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) standing committee chief, Dhangekar became Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Kasba Peth and More leader of his party in civic body. Three main contenders for Pune Lok Sabha seat — Murlidhar Mohol, Ravindra Dhangekar, and Vasant More — are first generation politicians having served as corporator multiple terms. (Getty Images (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Mohol secured nomination of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Dhangekar is fighting polls on Congress ticket and More on Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi’s (VBA) nomination.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Interestingly, none of these candidates come from political dynasties. They have risen through the ranks, starting their journey as activists and eventually becoming elected representatives in municipal corporation. The trio has been associated with Ganesh Mandals before becoming corporators.

Mohol has been corporator for four times since 2002 while Dhangekar served for six and More three.

The three have been credited with pushing infrastructure in their respective wards, building roads, developing gardens and flyovers. However, none of them has managed to address traffic, encroachment and adequate water supply issues.

According to Mohol, during the Covid pandemic, he provided funds to procure medical equipment and set up temporary hospitals in the city. “To regulate traffic on Karve Road and Kothrud area, we proposed a double decker flyover at Karve Road. I took initiative to set up a PMC medical college to boost healthcare infrastructure, provide education and training for healthcare professionals and improve access to medical services. We developed infrastructure after the Ambil Odha tragedy and provided support for Chandani Chowk Flyover project,” he said.

Last year, Dhangekar won a bypoll to become an MLA, prominently due to his connect with citizens and helping them in need.

More, known for his aggressive leadership in Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), left the party in 2024. Having given the VBA LS ticket, he also has huge support on social media.

He was Sena corporator for ten years before joining the MNS and focussing on developmental projects in the city for another ten years.

“We have made significant contribution to the overall development of Pune city as corporators. I worked on resolving issues like the Pune Metro project, slum redevelopment schemes and improving public transportation system. I also followed the progress of redevelopment of old wada scheme,” More said.

More became MNS corporator for the first time in 2002. He was the MNS party leader in PMC. He has been a three-term corporator from 2002 to 2022.

“I focussed to make Katraj clean and started a campaign to have a zero garbage container programme in area. During the Covid pandemic, I arranged medicines and food to needy people. I pursued a flyover project in the area and released funds to develop Ahilyadevi garden,” he said.