Many schools closed due to Pune Bandh

Several schools in Pune, particularly pre-primary and primary, remained closed while others reported lower turnout in view of bandh called by various political parties.

Schools from suburbs reported poor attendance as transportation was an issue. In some cases, parents also did not send their children to school anticipating trouble on account of the bandh.

Pune Band was called on Tuesday to condemn controversial remarks made by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi.

The bandh was called by various opposition parties and social outfits including Nationalist Congress Party, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena), and Sambhaji Brigade.

Sanskriti School in Undri sent a message to parents about their campus being closed. “Kindly note that school has declared a holiday on Tuesday as some organisations have called for a bandh in Pune. As a precautionary measure, keeping in mind the safety and security of our children, the above decision has been taken,” a message sent to parents by Sanskriti School stated.

Medha Sinnarkar, principal at Laxmanrao Apte Prashala said that the students from primary school did not turn up.

“The classes till standard 8 have reported very less turnout as the rickshaw and the buses are not functioning today. But from Class 10 to Class 12, a few students did come in the early hours of Tuesday. There were some practical lectures in the morning hours where students came. But the numbers were in single digits,” said Sinnarkar.

Speaking about the bandh, Jayshree Deshpande, president of the Pune Parents Association, said that many parents have not let their children attend school today in support of the band.

“The school buses are not functional, but there are many students who have not been sent to the schools by their parents who support the bandh,” said Deshpande.

Kiran Desai, executive president, Pune Bus Owners’ Association, said that over 4,000 buses are not running today.

“For the safety of the children and the drivers, we have kept the buses off the roads. They will be back on roads from tomorrow,” said Desai.