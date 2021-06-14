Maratha Kranti Morcha Pune office bearers to join protest

The office bearers of Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM) from Pune extended their support to Yuvraj Sambhajuraje and announced that hundreds of thousands of people from Pune district will go to Kolhapur on June 16th to participate in the morcha.

The Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM) decided to launch the morcha again in the Maharashtra state as the Marathas have not received reservation yet.

The Supreme Court on May 5, 2021, struck down the Maharashtra law that held the Maratha community as socially and economically backward, thereby ending the Maratha reservation in public education and employment.Later, the Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM) decided to launch the morcha again and if necessary, carry out a long March between Pune and Mumbai.

Pune district Maratha Kranti Morcha office bearer Rajendra Kunjir, Ragunath Patil and Sachin Adkar on Monday publicly supported the first Maratha morcha that will be launched from Kolhapur on June 16th.

Kunjir said, “Many Maratha youths from Pune district will go at Kolhapur to participate in the morcha. The government must give permanent postings to all who were recruited from 2015 to 2021.”

Even they appealed to the Central government to make necessary amendments as Marathas would be able to get reservation.