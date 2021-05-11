Marathi TV actor robbed on E-way

Marathi television actor Yogesh Madhav Sohoni (32) was allegedly robbed on Saturday morning while he was on his way to Pune on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway.

The actor was travelling to Pune and was approaching the Somatne exit along Pune-Mumbai Expressway around 7:50am on Saturday in a Volkswagen Verna.

At this point in his journey, a white Mahindra Scorpio with tinted glasses started following Sohoni. A person from the car signalled him to stop on the left side of the road after which Sohoni stopped his car.

The man accused Sohoni of causing an accident of his car which had resulted in injury to one person, according to Sohoni’s complaint.

The men threatened to file a police case against Sohoni lest he agreed to pay ₹1, 25,000 in damages, according to his complaint.

“There had been no accident on my way to Pune. I immediately went to the police after the incident. There has been no update in the case yet,” said Sohoni.

The actor claims that he was verbally abused and forcibly taken to an ATM in the area. The men allegedly made Sohoni withdraw ₹50,000 and fled with the money.

“We received the complaint only yesterday. We started the investigation in earnest immediately. We have some leads, and we will have an update soon. This is the first such case along the expressway that I have encountered since my transfer here in February,” said police inspector Sunil Pinjan of Shirgaon police outpost of Talegaon Dabhade police station.

A case under Section 392 (punishment for robbery) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Talegaon Dabhade police station.