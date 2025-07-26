Search
Sat, Jul 26, 2025
Marijuana worth 10.5 cr seized from passenger from Bangkok, arrested

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Jul 26, 2025 06:00 am IST

पुणे एयरपोर्ट पर कस्टम अधिकारियों ने 24 जुलाई को 10.47 किलोग्राम हाइड्रोपोनिक मारिजुआना के साथ एक यात्री को गिरफ्तार किया।

Customs officers on July 24 detained a man at the Pune International Airport with more than 10 kilograms of the banned contraband, hydroponic marijuana or ‘hydro weed’. The drugs were found in the bag of the passenger, identified as Abhinay Amarnath Yadav, an Indian resident, who had arrived from Bangkok.

They found 10.47 kg of hydro weed, valued at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.5 crore in the black market. (HT)
The officers noticed him behaving suspiciously, so they checked his luggage carefully. They found 10.47 kg of hydro weed, valued at around 10.5 crore in the black market.

A case was registered under the NDPS Act, 1985, which deals with trafficking of narcotic substances, and Yadav was arrested. He was produced in court, which remanded him to judicial custody.

Customs officers said they are now investigating to find out international linkages, if any, as the passenger carrying the contraband had arrived from Bangkok.

