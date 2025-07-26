Marijuana worth 10.5 cr seized from passenger from Bangkok, arrested

Customs officers on July 24 detained a man at the Pune International Airport with more than 10 kilograms of the banned contraband, hydroponic marijuana or ‘hydro weed’. The drugs were found in the bag of the passenger, identified as Abhinay Amarnath Yadav, an Indian resident, who had arrived from Bangkok. They found 10.47 kg of hydro weed, valued at around ₹ 10.5 crore in the black market. (HT)

A case was registered under the NDPS Act, 1985, which deals with trafficking of narcotic substances, and Yadav was arrested. He was produced in court, which remanded him to judicial custody.

Customs officers said they are now investigating to find out international linkages, if any, as the passenger carrying the contraband had arrived from Bangkok.