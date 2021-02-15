IND USA
The official inauguration of this forum was done on Sunday by plating 96 plants on the occasion of 96th birth anniversary of Padma Vibhushan late Dr Mohan Dhariya. (HT PHOTO)
Market Yard, Kondhwa residents form citizens’ forum to resolve civic issues

One member from each of the housing societies is part of the ‘Kondhwa Development Forum’ which will work along with PMC and other government agencies to resolve civic issues in the area
By Dheeraj Bengrut
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:32 PM IST

Residents of Market Yard and Kondhwa have formed a citizens’ forum to address and resolve civic issues of more than 100 residential housing societies on the Market Yard to Kondhwa road stretch.

One member from each of the housing societies is part of the ‘Kondhwa Development Forum’ which will work along with Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and other government agencies to resolve civic issues in the area.

Atul Jain, one of the members of the forum, said, “For last many years we are staying in this area and facing civic issues on daily basis. When we go to PMC, police or any other government agency there are difficulties we face on an individual level. So we have formed a citizens’ forum to work together to solve the civic issues in the area.”

The civic issues in the area include traffic jams, garbage menace, street lights not working among others.

“Currently there are 125 members in the forum. There is no president or any other post in the group, we all will work as a member,” he said.

The official inauguration of this forum was done on Sunday by plating 96 plants on the occasion of 96th birth anniversary of Padma Vibhushan late Dr Mohan Dhariya.

These trees were planted on the stretch from Gangadham chowk to Shriji Lawns on the road.

Ravindra Dhariya, president, Vanrai organisation; Sardar Patil, senior police inspector of Kondhwa police station and others were present during the event.

According to Bhide Wada Smarak Samiti, the school was shut down more than 15 years. To preserve it, Bhide Wada Smarak Samiti appealed to the Bombay High Court in 2010 to declare it a national monument, but the issue is pending in court. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
pune news

Minister orders PMC, dist admin to form committee to solve Bhide wada issue

By Siddharth Gadkari
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:35 PM IST
The first school for girls was started in Pune at Bhide wada on January 1, 1848, by Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and his wife Savitribai Phule
Sopan Dhale, a resident of Balewadi, said I was walking past the Balewadi High Street when the dogs attacked and bit me on the leg. “Other people came running to shoo them away, but till then one of the dogs bit me on the leg.” (HT PHOTO)
pune news

Balewadi , Sopanbaug residents irked over stray dog menace

By Prachi Bari
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:37 PM IST
We are working on sterilizing and vaccinating the stray dogs. In 2019-2020, we managed to sterilize 19,500 dogs while in year earlier it was 11,500 dogs, says PMC official
The official inauguration of this forum was done on Sunday by plating 96 plants on the occasion of 96th birth anniversary of Padma Vibhushan late Dr Mohan Dhariya. (HT PHOTO)
A case under Sections 4 and 5 of Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act was registered at Khadak police station against the 23 men. (AFP/REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
pune news

Gambling den busted in Bhawani peth, 23 held

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:29 PM IST
The police made seizures worth 1,34,690 of which 71,190 was in cash along with 19 mobile phones worth 63,500
The pangolin is protected under the Wild Life Protection Act, 1972. (HT PHOTO)
pune news

4 arrested for trying to sell pangolin in Ahmednagar

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:22 PM IST
A case under Sections of relevant sections of the Wild Life Protection Act, 1972 is registered against the arrested men
Earlier on Saturday, Thackeray said a detailed probe will be conducted and those responsible will not be spared, six days after the woman allegedly died by suicide in Pune. (Getty Images)
pune news

23-year-old’s death in Pune needs probe, says Neelam Gorhe

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:14 PM IST
A popular figure on social media, the woman died by suicide on February 8 after allegedly falling off the balcony of her rented house
The 30-year-old was admitted to Sassoon General Hospital and was reported to be stable, according to assistant police inspector SD Pawar of Chaturshringi police station who is investigating the case. (AFP)
pune news

Pune rural police official booked for attempting suicide

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:18 PM IST
A case under Section 309 (attempted suicide) of the IPC was registered at Chaturshringi police station. Section 309 is decriminalised; however it still continues to remain in the IPC
Of the 10 cases in 2020, two each were registered in Yerawada and Hadapsar, while one each was registered at Kothrud, Dattawadi, Sinhgad road, Vishrantwadi, Wanowrie, and Kondhwa. (AFP)
pune news

‘Involvement of juveniles in murders has increased over the past three years’

By Shalaka Shinde
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:10 PM IST
In 2018, there were five murder cases with six minor accused; in 2019, the number of cases jumped to 10 and the accused to 23. In 2020, even with the lockdown in place, the number of cases remained 10 and the number of accused was 26, according to records of Pune police
HT Image
pune news

Former state minister offers revised formula for Purandar airport

By Manasi Deshpande, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:25 PM IST
As stiff opposition to the Purandar airport continues from villages of the proposed new site, former state minister and Shiv Sena leader Vijay Shivtare has written a letter to NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and has suggested a new formula for the airport project
HT Image
pune news

PMC traced seven contacts for every positive case as opposed to 50

By Steffy Thevar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:25 PM IST
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has traced only seven contacts on an average for every positive Covid-19 case reported in the city
HT Image
pune news

Double toll penalty for vehicles without FASTag from Monday

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:24 PM IST
Starting February 15, Monday, the FASTag electronic payment system at the toll nakas will be mandatory for all vehicles after the earlier deadline of January 1, 2021, was extended
Justice (Retd) PB Sawant. (HT archive)
pune news

Retired Supreme Court judge PB Sawant passes away at 90

By Nadeem Inamdar
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:12 PM IST
Sawant had been ailing for some time and breathed his last in the presence of his family at his Baner residence. The last rites will be held on Tuesday
HT Image
pune news

Consumer forum directs bank to pay 40,000 to retired army officer for delay in breaking open locker

By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 08:47 PM IST
Pune: The Pune district consumer redressal forum has directed the Union Bank of India to pay compensation of 40,000 to a retired army officer towards mental and physical agony caused for delay in breaking open the locker in his name
HT Image
pune news

Monday Musings: Are flyovers in Pune a problem or solution to traffic woes?

By Yogesh Joshi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 05:15 PM IST
Pune: In one of its documents published on Smart City project around five years ago, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had stated that the city “aspires to become global urban centre”
Though National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) will fund the Pune-Satara road project, citizens will have to pay road toll. (HT FILE PHOTO)
pune news

Toll collection will continue on Pune-Satara road: Gadkari

By Abhay Khairnar, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:27 PM IST
Gadkari said, “I instructed NHAI to fund the incomplete project and finish the work in a maximum of six months. If citizens want good quality roads, they will have to pay for it.”
