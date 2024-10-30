Marketyard to remain open on Bhaubij 

On Sunday, November 3, the operations of the fruits and vegetables market section of the Marketyard will continue despite the celebrations of Bhaubiji. Every year, the market remains shut during Diwali days but considering it may lead to a shortage of vegetables in the market, the traders have decided to continue operations. The APMC secretary Rajaram Dhondkar has appealed to the farmers to sell agricultural produce on the day of Bhaubij. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

“If the market premises are closed for two consecutive days, there will be no inflow of vegetables. Vegetables will not be available to citizens during festivals. Therefore, this year, on the day of Bhaubij, the market premises will continue as usual,” said Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) Pune chairman Dilip Kalbhor.

The APMC secretary Rajaram Dhondkar has appealed to the farmers to sell agricultural produce on the day of Bhaubij.

“The market committee has informed that the banana market and Moshi sub-market will be closed on the day of Bhaubij, and the flower market will be closed on the second day of Bhaubij, Monday, November 4 as per every year,” said Dhondkar.