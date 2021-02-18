Marne faces two more police cases in Pune for public rally

PUNE: Two more cases were registered in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad against gangster Gajanan Marne, who was recently acquitted in two cases of murder committed in 2014, for the rally conducted in February 15 to mark his release from Taloja jail after spending six years in prison.

Of the two cases, one was registered at Hinjewadi police station in Pimpri-Chinchwad, and another at Warje Malwadi police station in Pune city. One case was also registered at Khalapur police station in Raigad district.

In a case registered against him at Kothrud police station, four more people were arrested while Marne himself was released on bail along with eight others by a local court in Pune.

The four arrested were identified as Shekhar Datta Adkar (33), Amol Vinayak Tapkir (31), Amit Suresh Kulkarni (38), all residents of Kothrud, and Sanjay Lakshman Pisal (54) of Koregaon in Satara.

The eight arrested along with Marne earlier in the same case were identified as Pradeep Dattatray Kendre (36), Bapu Shrimant Bagal (34), Ananta Dnyanoba Kadam (37), Ganesh Namdev Hundare (39), Rupesh Krushnarao Marne (38), Sunil Namdev Bansode (40), Shrikant Sambhaji Pawar (34) and Sachin Appa Takawale (34).

In the new case against Marne at Warje Malwadi police station, the same eight people were booked along with another accused identified as Santosh Shelar.

Shelar was booked for pushing assistant police inspector BM Raikar on the day of the rally when the latter asked if they had police permission to hold such a public event.

A case under Sections 353, 188, 268, 269, 143, 149 of Indian Penal Code along with Section 51(b) of National Disaster Management Act, Section 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act, Section 7 of Criminal Law Amendment Act; Section 37(1)(3)with135 of Maharashtra Police Act was registered at Warje Malwadi police station.

The case at Hinjewadi police station was registered against Marne and 100-150 other people for blocking traffic, and verbally abusing people who were driving behind the former’s vehicles along the Pune-Mumbai expressway.

Within three days of his release from Taloja jail after being acquitted in two murder cases, Marne is facing five cases for holding the rally.