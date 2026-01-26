Massive farmers’ march begins from Nashik, to reach Mumbai by Feb 2

Around 40,000 farmers launched a ‘ long march’ from Nashik on Sunday, demanding implementation of long-pending assurances under the Forest Rights Act (FRA) and The Provisions of the Panchayats (Extension to the Scheduled Areas) Act, 1996 (PESA), completion of irrigation projects, and filling of thousands of vacant posts in Zilla Parishad schools. The march took its first halt on the acres of baron land at Rahul Bahula in Nashik and will resume on Monday towards Shahapur. (HT)

The march, led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), also targets what organisers describe as corporate-friendly policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led governments at the Centre and in Maharashtra, including the smart electricity meter scheme, alleged dilution of MGNREGA, land acquisition through government-corporate partnerships, and the implementation of the four labour codes.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Dr Ajit Nawale, Maharashtra state secretary and national joint secretary of the Kisan Sabha, said, “With over 50,000 farmers and protesters, we began our march from Nashik on Sunday and will reach Mumbai by February 2. If our demands are not met, we will gherao the Mantralaya as part of our protest.”

Nawale added that apart from FRA and PESA, farmers are demanding diversion of rainwater from tribal areas to drought-prone regions such as Marathwada, while opposing any plan to divert this water to Gujarat.

“After our agitations in the past the government had assured the implementation of our demands but done nothing. The BJP government is interested in safeguarding the interests of Adani and Ambais. The government has been handing over the entire state to these industrialists and the discontent among the people are against it,” Nawale said.

After the three-day march in Palghar last week, Palghar collectors gave time bound assurances in writing for the implementation of 10 of 12 demands. The Palghar march was called off, but the state level was announced to push the demands that needs the implementation of the state government.

Leaders addressing the march said the movement was part of a broader struggle to protect farmers, workers and tribal communities from policies that threaten livelihoods and land rights.

Riding on the success of a similar agitation in Palghar on January 21, where nearly 50,000 protesters forced the administration to concede several demands, farmers from Nashik district and adjoining tribal areas have mobilised to press for policy changes and implementation of earlier commitments.

The march is expected to continue over the coming days, with organisers warning of intensified protests if the government fails to respond.

The Nashik march is being led by senior CPI(M) and Kisan Sabha leaders, including Dr Ashok Dhawale, JP Gavit and Dr Ajit Nawale, along with several leaders from CPI(M), Kisan Sabha and CITU.