Massive rush in Pune ahead of Ganpati festival, traffic chokes core city areas

With just days left for the Ganpati festival to begin on August 27, Pune’s core areas witnessed a massive rush over the weekend as thousands flocked to markets for decorative items, flowers, lights, and other festive essentials. Adding to the congestion, Ganesh mandals across the city have begun erecting grand pandals on main roads and internal lanes. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT)

Shopping hubs, including Bajirao Road, Laxmi Road, Raviwar Peth, Shivaji Road, Tilak Road, and Bohri Aali, turned into jam-packed stretches, slowing traffic to a crawl. Adding to the congestion, Ganesh mandals across the city have begun erecting grand pandals on main roads and internal lanes. While these colourful structures enhance the festive mood, they have narrowed roads and caused long delays for commuters.

Smita Kinkare, a resident of Sadashiv Peth, said, “The Ganpati festival is a matter of pride for Punekars, and shopping for decorations is a tradition. But today it took me almost one and a half hours just to reach Laxmi Road from Deccan. The joy of shopping is there, but the traffic chaos makes it stressful. Authorities should plan special measures this week as the rush will only grow.”

Another commuter, Mayank Rinhjani, who was stuck on Bajirao Road for over 30 minutes, echoed the frustration: “Vehicles are literally crawling. Even two-wheelers cannot move because pandals cover half the road. Festivals bring people together, but there needs to be a balance between celebration and civic convenience.”

Shopkeepers, however, see the surge as a positive sign. “Ganeshotsav is the biggest season for us. We have stocked up on flowers, lights, thermocol items, idols, and décor. Business is brisk despite the traffic challenges,” said Vinay Shah, a trader from Raviwar Peth.

The Pune Traffic Police have acknowledged the situation. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP Traffic) Himmat Jadhav said, “Core areas like Laxmi Road, Bajirao Road, Raviwar Peth, and Bohri Aali are facing heavy congestion due to shopping and pandal installation. Additional personnel have been deployed, and we are coordinating with Ganesh mandals to ensure pandals do not block entire carriageways. We also appeal to citizens to use public transport and avoid peak hours. With cooperation, we can ensure smoother traffic flow during the festival week.”