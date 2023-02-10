Home / Cities / Pune News / Mathadi worker arrested for extorting money from shop owner

Mathadi worker arrested for extorting money from shop owner

Crime Branch unit 1 have identified the accused as Avinash Dilip Adgale (32), a resident of Mhada colony in Warje-Malwadi

A case has been registered at Warje police station under sections 385 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is underway. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Pune police on Wednesday arrested one Mathadi worker for extorting a glass shop owner.

According to the complainant Mangalram Mohanlal (28), the accused created hurdles while unloading a truck of glass boxes. Mohanlal alleged that accused Adgale demanded 8,000 to unload his truck, however, as per Mathadi board, the accused had to take only 1,200.

When asked the accused about the same, he threatened the complainant.

Police inspector Ajay Waghmare said, “The accused was creating hurdles to unload trucks at the complainant’s shop for quite some time now. Hence, he approached us and according to that we have arrested him on Wednesday.’’

A case has been registered at Warje police station under sections 385 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is underway.

Amid growing complaints of extortion and pressure from miscreants in the industrial belt of Chakan, Pimpri-Chinchwad-Bhosari and Talegaon, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered police to take strict action against criminals and blackmailers harassing industrialists. Fadnavis asserted that if the police are ineffective, the government will take action against the officials.

