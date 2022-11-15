Maximum road accidents in Pune dist take place between 4pm and 8pm

The roads and highways in rural areas covering 14 talukas in Pune district have seen accidents peak between 4pm and 8pm.

As per the Pune rural police data, 1,319 accidents have taken place till October this year, claiming 732 lives and leaving 984 seriously injured.

Amit Sadhake, 56, who lost his leg in an accident near Purandar on October 11, said, “Many stretches in rural parts are risky to drive during evening hours. I was driving a car in the evening and was hit by a truck.”

According to data shared by Pune regional transport office (RTO), 280 of the total accidents were recorded between 4 pm and 8 pm. Speeding was cited as the major reason for mishaps on highway roads — 1,134 of the total accidents from January to October 2022.

Of the 1,319 accidents reported this year in Pune district, 606 took place on national highways, 201 on state highways and 502 on other roads in Pune rural areas. The timeline for mishaps were 280 accidents between 4 pm and 8 pm, 273 from 12 noon to 4 pm, and 240 accidents from 8 pm to 12 pm.

Ankit Goyal, superintendent of police, Pune rural, said, “The data shows peak time for accidents and we have also identified black spots on district roads. As I have recently taken charge of the office, I will study the data and take steps to prevent accidents and carry out campaigns on road safety.”

The police officials have observed that several accidents take place during the second half of the day.

“Evening is rush hour as many officegoers return home and heavy vehicles also ply on roads. Mishaps are also reported between 4 am and 12 noon when vehicle users tend to speeding as roads carry thin traffic,” said a senior official from the traffic branch of Pune rural police department on condition of anonymity.

The data also shows 335 people driving cars and 185 two-wheeler riders have died in accidents till October 2022 this year. Mishaps during this period also claimed 94 pedestrians, 32 autorickshaw drivers, 18 truck drivers, 14 tractor drivers and 54 other people in the Pune rural region.