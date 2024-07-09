MBA grad murders newlywed wife, tries to cover it up as robbery 

A newly married man allegedly murdered his wife and later pretended that thieves broke into their home with the intention of theft in Ranjangaon on July 3. The accused not only committed the murder but also subjected the victim to electric shocks after committing the crime. The accused, Swapnil Shamrao Ranpise (26), has been booked for the murder of his wife Sheetal (23), suspecting her character. The accused, Swapnil Shamrao Ranpise (26), has been booked for the murder of his wife Sheetal (23), suspecting her character (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused, who is a degree holder in Chemistry and an MBA graduate, strangulated his wife to death. They had been married for seven months.

In his complaint at the Ranjangaon police, Swapnil stated that the family was out and when they returned home, he found the door locked from inside. Since Sheetal did not open the door, Swapnil and his cousin broke open the door lock. On his entry into the house, he found Sheetal dead with a rope around her neck, and there were visible signs of electric shocks on her body. The initial complaint was lodged against an unidentified person for murdering his wife with the motive of robbery.

Pune Rural SP Pankaj Deshmukh said that while recording statements of Swapnil’s family members, they mentioned Swapnil had frequent arguments with his wife. Apart from that, several inconsistencies in Swapnil’s narration gave way to suspicion.

“At the time of the incident, Swapnil had portrayed that miscreants entered the house with the intention of robbery and when his wife tried to resist, she was murdered. When we went to the crime scene, we found that there was no robbery or property loss as the needle of suspicion pointed towards Swapnil,” Deshmukh said.

Deshmukh further explained, “During further investigation, Swapnil confessed to the murder and informed the police that he committed the crime over suspicion of infidelity.”