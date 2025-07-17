MCAER warns students against bogus agri colleges

In a crucial advisory ahead of the new academic session, the Maharashtra Council of Agricultural Education and Research (MCAER) has issued a strong warning to students and parents seeking admission to agriculture-related courses. The council has declared that enrolling in unauthorised institutions could result in significant financial and academic losses, and may jeopardise a student’s academic future. MCAER has made it clear that no support will be provided to students who are defrauded by unauthorised institutions. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

MCAER has clarified that only institutions affiliated with the state’s four official agricultural universities are legally permitted to offer agriculture degree, diploma, and postgraduate courses. These universities include Mahatma Phule Krishi Vidyapeeth in Rahuri, Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Krishi Vidyapeeth in Parbhani, Dr Panjabrao Deshmukh Krishi Vidyapeeth in Akola, and Dr Balasaheb Sawant Konkan Krishi Vidyapeeth in Dapoli.

The council has observed that several private institutions across the state are operating without government approval and are illegally admitting students into agriculture courses with misleading claims.

“It is illegal for any unrecognised institution to offer agriculture courses without the approval of MCAER or the state government. Students admitted to such institutions risk not receiving valid degrees or certificates, and their future academic and career prospects may be severely affected,” the council stated in an official release.

Courses such as B.Sc. (Agriculture), B.Sc. (Horticulture), B.Sc. (Home Science), B.Tech. (Food Technology), B.Sc. (Agribusiness Management), and agriculture diplomas are only valid if pursued through recognised universities and their affiliated colleges.

Dr Yashwant Sale, competent authority and director of education at MCAER, said “We have come across several cases involving bogus colleges. The government should take strict action against such unrecognised institutions. In the past, many students unknowingly took admission in these fake colleges. They appeared for government exams and were even selected for posts such as agricultural assistants and agriculture officers. Only when their documents were sent to us for verification, the students found out that their college was not recognised.”

MCAER has made it clear that no support will be provided to students who are defrauded by unauthorised institutions. The council has urged all applicants to verify the list of approved colleges and admission related details through its official website: www.mcaer.org.