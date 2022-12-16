Home / Cities / Pune News / Measles-hit Bhavani Peth has 11 new cases

Measles-hit Bhavani Peth has 11 new cases

Published on Dec 16, 2022 08:07 PM IST

Eleven new measle cases have been reported from Bhavani Peth area of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) according to the state health department

Eleven new measle cases have been reported from Bhavani Peth area of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) according to the state health department. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Eleven new measle cases have been reported from Bhavani Peth area of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) according to the state health department. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
ByNamrata Devikar

Eleven new measle cases have been reported from Bhavani Peth area of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) according to the state health department.

Earlier, two cases were reported from these areas. However, as on Friday the total number has increased to 11 confirmed officials. There is only one outbreak cluster in the city with 344 suspected cases said officials.

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health chief, PMC health department said, “These cases are from Bhavani Peth area. Two of the earlier patients have recovered. Extensive vaccination in the area has been started and the focus is on malnourished children.”

As per the instructions of the state task force, special vaccination drive has been started from December 15 in all districts, wherein first and second dose of Measles Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccination will be administered to all children who have not taken the dose.

Dr Pradee Awate, state Surveillance officer said that with 11 cases in PMC, now there are 18 districts in Maharashtra where a measles outbreak has been reported.

“Till Friday, Maharashtra reported 1,050 confirmed measle cases and over 16,460 suspected cases. However, as opposed to earlier, these cases have seen a spread to 18 districts and municipal corporations across Maharashtra. There are now 128 clusters in Maharashtra that have reported cases. Also, 20 deaths due to measles have been reported, out of which, 14 are from Mumbai, three from Bhiwandi, two from Thane and one from Vasai-Virar,” said Dr Awate.

Saturday, December 17, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
