Measles-rubella suspected cases: Pune City records 74 expected negative, 9 negative cases

Pune: The central government had instructed state governments to increase surveys to detect more cases of measles and rubella as the former has redefined the suspected cases to any age person who has fever and the signature red rashes mark, which was earlier restricted to only those aged under 15 years. This means more people could be monitored for fever and rashes. However, the state has pointed out that all districts and municipal corporations in Akola health division have poor reporting and must ramp up screening.

Measles and rubella are contagious viral infection preventable by vaccine and best known by its distinctive red rashes. The disease can spread through direct contact with the saliva or mucus of an infected person or through the air by respiratory droplets produced from coughing or sneezing.

Pune district has reported 49 expected negative cases in rural PCMC, 110 in Pune rural and 74 in Pune city and has reported 3, 4 and 9 negative cases respectively. Dr Abhay Tidke, district surveillance officer said, “The higher the expected cases indicates that the surveillance is stronger. The expected number is given based on population estimates for 2021. While earlier only those under 15 years of age were surveyed for measles and rubella symptoms, now this had been redefined to include those above 15 as well which means more number of people would be surveyed. Pune district has performed much better just second in line after Mumbai with expected count at 260 negative cases and 78 confirmed negative cases in the last seven months.”

In a letter to the authorities in Akola division and the municipal corporation, deputy director Dr Rajkumar Chauhan wrote to the health officials stating, “Indian government has changed the definition of suspected rubella and measles patients as to anyone who has fever and rashes. Anyone found with such symptoms has to be monitored and samples must be sent for testing in a laboratory. The negative samples must be informed to the government.” He wrote that the fact that the survey is going aptly could be defined for every two negative cases for every one lakh population.

“From the data received between January 1 and July 31, it is found that Akola division has a very poor reporting of cases. The areas underperforming are Akola, Akola municipal corporation, Amravati, Amaravati municipal corporation, Wardha, Washim and Yavatamal where the expected non-rubella, non-measles (negative) cases per year are much lower than the population estimates in these regions.”

Pune district has reported 49 expected negative cases in rural PCMC, 110 in Pune rural and 74 in Pune city and has reported cases 3, 4 and 9 negative cases respectively.

Dr Abhay Tidke, district surveillance officer said, “The higher the expected cases indicates that the surveillance is stronger. The expected number is given based on population estimates for 2021. While earlier only those under 15 years of age were surveyed for measles and rubella symptoms, now this had been redefined to include those above 15 as well which means more number of people would be surveyed.”

Pune district has performed much better just second in line after Mumbai with expected count at 260 negative cases and 78 confirmed negative cases in the last seven months, according to a state health report.