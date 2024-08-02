Medical student dies after being pushed off bldg, classmate held

Pune: A first year MBBS student of Krishna Medical College in Karad under Satara district died after being allegedly pushed off a building by her classmate, police officials said on Thursday. A first year MBBS student of Krishna Medical College at Karad died after being allegedly pushed off a building by her classmate, police officials said on Thursday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The incident took place on Wednesday night and, after police probe, FIR was filed against the classmate and he was arrested on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Dhruv Rajesh Kumar Chikkar, 29, from Haryana and the victim is identified as Aarushi Mishra.

Satara Superintendent of Police Sameer Shaikh said, “Dhruv has been arrested on charges of murder. He was injured and is under medical treatment. He pushed her from the building as he suspected her character. A case of murder has been lodged “

Police officials said that both were students at Krishna Medical College and knew each other since past few years. Dhruv, originally hailed from Sonipat in Haryana, and Aarushi was from Muzaffarnagar in Bihar, Both had known each other for two to three years as they had studied in Delhi, her mother told the police.

As per FIR, on the night of murder, Dhruv and Aarushi had a heated argument. Dhruv suspected Aarushi of infidelity, confronted her about an alleged affair with another man. The altercation led angry moment and in a fit of rage, Dhruv allegedly pushed Aarushi from the third floor of the building where they stayed. Her mother told the police that Dhruv always suspected her when she spoke with other males and had physically assaulted many times in the past.