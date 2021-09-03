‘Meet and Greet’ facility launched at Pune airport

To provide better facility to fliers travelling from the Pune airport at Lohegaon, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) Pune started “Meet and greet” facility centre within the airport terminal building. Airport director Santosh Dhoke inaugurated the facility on Wednesday.

The “meet and greet” service at the Pune airport will be both at arrival (inside) and departure (outside) counters. At the arrival of the passenger, after landing a representative will help with completing the immigration process and with baggage retrieval will be provided at the luggage belt. And then the executive will escort the passenger till the terminal exit gate. The representative will also co-ordinate with the vehicle or driver.

Dhoke said, “Passengers can use this paid facility for escorted assistance during departure and arrival for a fee of ₹200.”

Welcoming the decision, frequent flier Harish Mehtani said, “This new facility of meet and greet will be useful specially for the elderly people who needs assistance or someone with infants travelling through the airport. The charges are also affordable and it is good to have such facility at the Pune airport.”