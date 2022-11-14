Home / Cities / Pune News / Meeting called on property tax waiver for religious places in Pune

Meeting called on property tax waiver for religious places in Pune

Published on Nov 14, 2022 11:35 PM IST

He has called a meeting of representative of religious places across the city at Udyan Prasad Karyalaya in Sadashiv Peth on November 16

Congress leader Ganesh Balgude, who represents a Ganesh mandal, has demanded property tax waiver for religious places in the city (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
ByHT Correspondent

Congress leader Ganesh Balgude, who represents a Ganesh mandal, has demanded property tax waiver for religious places in the city. He has called a meeting of representative of religious places across the city at Udyan Prasad Karyalaya in Sadashiv Peth on November 16.

Balgude said, “I have sent invite request to office-bearers of temples, churches, mosques, gurudwaras and other religious places. Many have confirmed to attend the meeting.”

The Congress leader said that the then corporator Avinash Bagwe and he had presented a proposal before the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in 2016 to waive off property tax for talims (wrestling training centres) and Ganesh temples.

“The standing committee approved the proposal, but it was not implemented,” he said.

Office-bearers said that religious places depend on offerings of devotees and there is no other source of income.

A senior PMC property tax department official said on condition of anonymity said, “Administration can think of property tax waiver only after it is okayed by PMC general body. As water usage at religious places is less, PMC can consider offering some relaxation. It has been found that there are many illegal religious structures in the city.”

A representative of Panch Haud Mission Church said, “We have received the invitation on Monday and will take a decision after holding meeting with our office-bearers. In my opinion, as it is an all-religion meet, we should attend it.”

Monday, November 14, 2022
