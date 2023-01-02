Home / Cities / Pune News / Mercury likely to drop in Pune from January 6: IMD

Mercury likely to drop in Pune from January 6: IMD

pune news
Published on Jan 02, 2023 09:14 PM IST

Night temperature across Maharashtra has reported a drop. On Monday, the lowest minimum temperature across Maharashtra reported was 9.4 degrees Celsius at Aurangabad

Night temperature, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD), dropped to 10.9 degrees Celsius on Monday. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Night temperature, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD), dropped to 10.9 degrees Celsius on Monday. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
ByNamrata Devikar

After a warmer December, a gradual drop in night temperature was reported in Pune city on Monday. Night temperature, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD), dropped to 10.9 degrees Celsius on Monday. Weather department officials noted that the day and night temperature is likely to report a drop from January 6.

The night temperature in Pune was 0.9 degrees warmer than normal. And the day temperature was 32.1 degrees Celsius which was 3.4 degrees warmer than normal.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, said that Pune city will report a drop in day and night temperature from January 6 onwards.

“Till January 6 as well, gradual fluctuations in day and night temperature are likely. The sky will be clear and the haze is likely during the early morning hours in the city,” said Kashyapi.

He added that dry weather conditions are prevalent for other parts of Maharashtra till January 6.

“Marathwada, Konkan and Goa, Central Maharashtra and Vidarbha will have dry weather conditions till January 6,” said Kashyapi.

Night temperature across Maharashtra has reported a drop. On Monday, the lowest minimum temperature across Maharashtra reported was 9.4 degrees Celsius at Aurangabad. Whereas the highest maximum temperature was reported at 33.7 degrees Celsius at Solapur.

“Cold wave conditions are likely to prevail till January 6 in the northwest parts of India. Isolated pockets of Rajasthan, Delhi and Haryana may report cold wave conditions till January 6,” said IMD officials.

As per met department officials, parts of Maharashtra report a drop in temperature due to cooler winds coming from the north towards the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 02, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out