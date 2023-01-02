Mercury likely to drop in Pune from January 6: IMD

After a warmer December, a gradual drop in night temperature was reported in Pune city on Monday. Night temperature, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD), dropped to 10.9 degrees Celsius on Monday. Weather department officials noted that the day and night temperature is likely to report a drop from January 6.

The night temperature in Pune was 0.9 degrees warmer than normal. And the day temperature was 32.1 degrees Celsius which was 3.4 degrees warmer than normal.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, said that Pune city will report a drop in day and night temperature from January 6 onwards.

“Till January 6 as well, gradual fluctuations in day and night temperature are likely. The sky will be clear and the haze is likely during the early morning hours in the city,” said Kashyapi.

He added that dry weather conditions are prevalent for other parts of Maharashtra till January 6.

“Marathwada, Konkan and Goa, Central Maharashtra and Vidarbha will have dry weather conditions till January 6,” said Kashyapi.

Night temperature across Maharashtra has reported a drop. On Monday, the lowest minimum temperature across Maharashtra reported was 9.4 degrees Celsius at Aurangabad. Whereas the highest maximum temperature was reported at 33.7 degrees Celsius at Solapur.

“Cold wave conditions are likely to prevail till January 6 in the northwest parts of India. Isolated pockets of Rajasthan, Delhi and Haryana may report cold wave conditions till January 6,” said IMD officials.

As per met department officials, parts of Maharashtra report a drop in temperature due to cooler winds coming from the north towards the state.