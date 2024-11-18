Mess with anyone but me says Sharad Pawar; asks voters to defeat Ajit faction in a ‘big’ way

National Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday warned those who left him during the 2023 rebellion that they could mess with anyone but him and urged voters to not just defeat them but “defeat them big”. During his 23-minute address, Pawar warned all party legislators who left him and joined the NCP Ajit Pawar faction that they could not mess with him. (HT PHOTO)

Pawar was addressing a political rally in Tembhurni in Madha under Solapur district during the political campaign of his party candidates from Madha, Mohol, Malshiras and Pandharpur-Mangalwedha constituencies.

“If someone has lost their way, they must be shown their place. If you want to show them their place, then don’t just defeat them in the upcoming election, defeat them big. Send a loud message across Maharashtra that you can mess with anyone but me.” said Pawar.

In his speech, Pawar shared his experience of 1980 when his party Indian National Congress (Socialist) won 58 seats and Pawar was the leader of the house and opposition leader of Maharashtra. When he was on the foreign trip, his colleague AR Antulay broke Pawar’s faction and took away 52 legislators.

Remembering this Pawar said, “When I returned from the foreign trip, I found that A R Antulay did some miracle and of 58 my legislators 52 left me. I lost everything, including the opposition leader’s post. Then on the next day, I started visiting every corner of the state and took efforts day and night for the next three years.’’

Later Pawar said, “In the next election, I gave an opportunity for young blood against those who left me and by the grace of the public all 52 who left me were defeated in the election. I am going to recreate the same experience in this election.’’

