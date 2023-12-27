Metro to offer 63 more trips improved frequency

Pune: Starting January 1, the Pune Metro will boost its services to meet the increasing load of passengers and for better passenger convenience. As part of this proposal, an additional 63 trips will be operating from Vanaz Station to Ruby Hall Clinic Station and Phugewadi Station to Civil Court Interchange Station. Starting January 1, Pune Metro will operate additional 63 trips from Vanaz Station to Ruby Hall Clinic Station and Phugewadi Station to Civil Court Interchange Station. (HT FILE)

Beginning in the New Year, Pune residents will now have a Metro every seven and a half minutes during morning and evening rush hours and a service every 10 minutes during off-peak hours.

Shravan Hardikar, managing director of Maha-Metro confirmed the development, saying, “The increasing frequency will not only accommodate more passengers but also ease congestion during peak office travel times, thus enhancing the overall commuting experience for Pune residents.”

According to the Metro information, currently, there are 81 trips daily on Pune Metro line-1 (Pimpri-Chinchwad to Swargate). Now, starting from January 1, there will be 113 trips. Similarly, on Pune Metro line-2 (Vanaz to Ramwadi), there are 80 trips, which will be increased to 111.

So far during peak hours, six metro trains run on both routes 1 and 2, but now from January 1, there will be eight metro trains operating on both routes. Also, during less busy times, six metro trains will run, instead of the current four.

On 1 August 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the extended route of Pune Metro, connecting Vanaz Station to Ruby Hall Clinic Station. This expansion was complemented by the inauguration of Phugewadi Station to Civil Court Interchange Station, thereby broadening the scope of passenger services on this route.

The Pune Metro has commenced passenger services on both Route 1 and Route 2, covering a total route of 24 km. The remaining 9 km line is nearing completion, and soon the entire first phase of the Pune Metro will be open to passengers.