Metro will connect Kondhwa with rest of city, says CM Devendra Fadnavis

Pune: Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday announced that Pune's Kondhwa area will soon be connected to the city's Metro network, improving connectivity with other parts of the city. He also assured that the long-pending Katraj–Kondhwa road project would be completed at the earliest.

Fadnavis said approval has been granted for the Shivajinagar–Yewalewadi Metro corridor, while the Swargate–Katraj Metro line will be extended up to Kondhwa. The proposed corridor, for which a detailed project report (DPR) is currently being prepared, is expected to significantly enhance public transport access in Kondhwa, NIBM, and Yewalewadi. It will serve as an extension of the PMRDA’s ongoing Hinjewadi–Shivajinagar Metro (PMR-3), being executed by Tata under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

He added that the proposed Metro line connecting the Purandar airport would also link this part of the city.

The chief minister was speaking after inaugurating the equestrian statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Kondhwa Budruk. The statue was erected by the Shri Bhairavnath Gramvikas Mandal.

Referring to Shivaji Maharaj, Fadnavis said the Maratha ruler taught Maharashtra the value of self-respect and was a visionary leader who established a just and egalitarian system of governance.

“His administration imposed the strictest punishment on those who committed injustice or atrocities against women,” he said.

Fadnavis said Kondhwa is a land sanctified by the presence of Shivaji Maharaj and expressed happiness over the unveiling of the grand statue at the site. He said the statue would add to the pride of Kondhwa Budruk and the state as a whole.

Speaking on history, the chief minister said that at a time when Mughal, Nizam and Adilshahi forces were attacking the region, several rulers accepted subordination as vassals. “In such circumstances, with the blessings of Jijau Saheb, Shivaji Maharaj took an oath to establish Hindavi Swarajya. By uniting people across castes and instilling a fighting spirit among them, he laid the foundation of Swarajya,” he said.

He added that Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj fought the Mughals to protect Swarajya, while later Tarabai continued the resistance, eventually leading to the Marathas capturing Delhi and hoisting their flag beyond Attock. Fadnavis also said that a 21-page account of Shivaji Maharaj’s history has been included in the CBSE curriculum.

MLA Yogesh Tilekar said the inauguration of the equestrian statue on land sanctified by Shivaji Maharaj’s presence was a moment of pride. He added that the state government was undertaking infrastructure development works in the Kondhwa area.