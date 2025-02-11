MHADA scouts for landbank in Western Maharashtra for affordable housing projects 

The Maharashtra Housing Area Development Authority (MHADA) is scouting to increase its land bank and will soon acquire 20 acres of land in Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Solapur and Pune districts. According to MHADA officials, the scarcity of land availability in Pune has led to the authority scouting for land in the peripheral districts of the district. The MHADA is all set to acquire a 3.50-acre Kolhapur plot soon while discussions for buyout and acquisition for other plots in different districts are in progress. According to MHADA, a search for a five-acre plot near Satara city is in progress, eight to ten acres of land in Solapur where the old police line area is slated to be demolished and reconstructed again. (HT PHOTO)

According to MHADA, a search for a five-acre plot near Satara city is in progress, eight to ten acres of land in Solapur where the old police line area is slated to be demolished and reconstructed again. Similarly, land is being searched at Atpadi in Sangli, Baramati, Indapur and surrounding areas for the construction of affordable housing residential projects.

Commenting on the issue, MHADA official Ashok Patil said, “The process of land scouting was under progress taking into account the demand for affordable housing rising over the years.”

According to MHADA officials, the basic objective of the housing authority was to uplift the standard of living of the last section of society. In the last seven decades, MHADA has provided affordable housing to nearly 7.50 lakh families across the state, of which 2.5 lakh alone are in Mumbai.

The Pune Housing and Area Development Board is a regional unit of MHADA established on December 5, 1977, according to provisions in section 18 of the MHADA Act, 1976. The Board is functioning at its regional headquarters in Pune, holding territorial jurisdiction over five districts in the Pune division namely; Pune, Kolhapur, Solapur, Satara and Sangli. The said districts have five municipal corporations and 41 Municipal Councils under the A, B and C categories.