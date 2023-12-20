close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / MIDC to revamp 193 MSRTC bus terminals

MIDC to revamp 193 MSRTC bus terminals

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 20, 2023 05:56 AM IST

The Maharastra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus stops are located in central areas throughout the state

The Maharashtra government, with the assistance of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), will beautify 193 bus stops throughout the state.

The MIDC will be spending approximately <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>600 crore on revamping 193 bus stops. (HT PHOTO)
The MIDC will be spending approximately 600 crore on revamping 193 bus stops.

The Maharastra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus stops are located in central areas throughout the state.

However, considering the high daily footfall, most of these facilities are in desperate need of upgrades. During the rainy season, many bus stops have large puddles and potholes, causing inconvenience to a high number of commuters using the MSRTC buses.

Taking this into account, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde recently urged the MIDC to assist the MSRTC in beautifying the bus terminals.

As indicated by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, cabinet minister for industries Uday Samant acted on it and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between MSRTC and MIDC on Monday in Nagpur in the presence of CM Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The MIDC will be spending approximately 600 crore on revamping 193 bus stops.

“These funds are primarily used for upgrading the bus terminals with concrete work within the MSRTC premises, and building world-class toilets,” Shinde explained.

The MSRTC owned 609 bus stops in the state, and in the first phase, it will beautify 193 bus stops under Balasaheb Thackeray bus stop scheme.

One of the MSRTC officers on anonymity said, “The details are yet to be revealed about the scheme, but the state government will carry out the project on priority. It is a welcome initiative as the existing condition of the bus stops is substandard.”

The MoU of the scheme was signed in the presence of Transport secretary Paraj Jain and MSRTC vice president Vivek Bhimnavar.

