Midnight start for Pune International Marathon
Pune: To avoid crowd, the organisers of Pune International Marathon (PIM) will be conducting the 35th edition of the marathon from midnight on Saturday.
The full marathon and half marathon events will be flagged off from Baburao Sanas ground on Saturday 12.01 while the 10km run at 5:30 am on Sunday morning.
With PIM happening under the aegis of Indian Olympic Association, the total prize money for the amount is Rs30 lakh. The route is sanctioned by Association of International Marathon and Distance and Races (AIMS).
“The AIMS official visited Pune city 15 days ago and was given the route certificate,” said Abhay Chhajed, president, organising committee, Pune International Marathon.
The route will have seven medical centres with ambulance services monitored by 50 doctors and 200 nurses.
PIM management committee is taking special care of keepings stray animals at bay to avoid any inconvenience to runners.
“All the Covid protocols will be followed across the route. To avoid major rush of people, we opted for new timings. Route will have streetlights so any runner does not face any issue during night time,” said Chhajed.
On your marks...
Event; time
Full Marathon (42.195km); 12:01am
Half Marathon (21 km); 12.01am
10km run; 5:30am
5km run and wheelchair run; 6.15 am
Route
Full marathon: Baburao Sanas ground – Bajirao road- Shanipar-Appa Balwant Chowk-Shanirwada-New bridge-Ramasr bakery... (again) towards) Bajirao road – Sanas ground – Sinhgad road- Dandekar chowk – Ganeshmala – Santosh Hall –Goyal Ganga – Lokmat Bhavan (again back to) Sanas ground
21 kilometres will be completed on above mentioned route and full marathon runner will again run on the same route.
10km: Start from Baburao Sanas ground – Sarasbaug-Dandekar chowk-Ganesh Mala chowk – Sanas ground – Mahalaxmi Chowk (Sarasbaug) – Singhad road – Dandekar chowk – Sanas ground
3km: Mahalaxmi chowk (Sarasbaug) – Singhad road – Dandekar chowk
Participants
International runners: 30
National runners: 2,500
