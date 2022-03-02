Milind Ekbote, 20 others booked for circulating provocative pamphlets
PUNE The Faraskhana police on Wednesday booked Hindutva leader Milind Ekbote along with 20 other persons in connection with a case related to driving communal rift between two communities.
According to the police, despite a court’s stay on carrying any further construction at a Dargah near Punyeshwar Mahadev Temple in Kasba peth, Ekbote and other accused misled the citizens on the pretext that work was in progress and performed a Maha arti (religious public gathering ), officials said.
Ekbote and his supporters also distributed provocative pamphlets aimed at breaching peace and drive a wedge between two communities, police said. The Faraskhana police in their report stated that the accused circulated divisive and communally charged messages, videos and invitation card on social media aimed at appealing to the Hindu community, gathered people for a religious congregation.
Ekbote, who is the president of Samasta Hindu Aghadi, was recently booked by the Khadak police along with controversial seer Kalicharan Maharaj for allegedly making a provocative speech during a public program at Natubaug maidan on December 19.
The police in their complaint stated that the accused circulated misinformation on social media and carried out a Maha arti (religious public gathering ) at the disputed spot at Pawale chowk in Kasaba peth on the occasion of Mahashivratri.
Additional commissioner of police Rajendra Dahale said, “We have lodged a case against Milind Ekbote and others for trying to disturb public peace and investigation is on in the case.”
According to police officials, Ekbote, along with others including Nandkishore Ekbote and Vaibhav Wagh were served notice and released by the police.
-
IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2022 Winners Announced at KOO Connections 2022
The national meet of KOO Connections 2022 in Delhi will be followed by chapter-level meets in other major cities in India and abroad - including Mumbai, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Singapore, Dhaka and Kathmandu– over the next few months.
-
Delhi govt discontinues discounts on MRP of liquor to contain rush at stores
The Delhi government on Monday decided to discontinue discounts on the maximum retail price (MRP) of liquor at stores. The decision comes at a time when several stores in the national capital witnessed a huge rush as liquor retailers started offering massive discounts to increase sales.
-
Left to hold demonstrations in Bengal against election malpractices
Left Front chairman Biman Bose alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress attempted to deprive voters of their franchise by violent means. He described it as "ominous for democracy."
-
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.