Mime your act: Prepare to be speechless as 15 teams are set to compete at Maunaantar
Maunaantar — a mime play competition, will be held in the city that will showcase the lesser-known art form. Fifteen theatre groups- independent and from city colleges, will participate in the competition which will take place after a two-year gap, owing to the pandemic.
The competition will be held on July 2-3 Bharat Natya Mandir.
“The focus of the competition is to emphasise on acting sans the dialogue. Importance will be on facial expressions, hand signals and body motions. Music also plays an important part in the play. This would help bring out new concepts. The competition will have all other aspects of a one-act play with set, lights, music, makeup and acting,” said Saumitra Kulkarni an organiser
“Mime is an opportunity to explore a new form for theatre enthusiasts. While not many use mime in India, this competition will help explore one more sense that of physical theatre, as in Maharashtra theatre is completely verbose,” said Ajay Joshi, a theatre scholar, who also took an orientation workshop of the participants.
Many of the participants are trying this form for the first time. “Mime is a fairly less explored medium in Marathi theatre and Maunaantar provides a fantastic platform to traverse through it! I, being a dancer, took this as an opportunity to build a non-verbal, dance medium to express my thoughts and opinions,” said Mugdha Hasamnis, representing EQ theatre group.
While the students of Drama Club IISER Pune, has begun rehearsals for their performance. “We have not worked on a production of this magnitude. This is a first for most of us, as it is our first offline play after the pandemic,” said Krish Pandey, a member of the club.
Akshay Kshirsagar, of the Talking Owlets said, “As artists we are always learning and experimenting the art with context to the time and phase things are in. Maunantar is different yet close to traditional theatre. We are excited to participate and decided to go in with Pantomime Play, which is a challenge.”
Maunaantar 2022 line up
July 2, session 1, 1.45 pm to 4 pm
-Amoris Dolores by The Drama Club IISER Pune
-Pending by MIT-WPU, Kothrud
-Ajab Rajachi Gajab Safar by Abhijaat Bal Natya Saunstha
July 2, Session 2, 5.00 pm to 8 pm
-Hadal by Raven Entertainment
-Ubhaari by BMCC, Pune
-Endless by PVG College of Engineering and Technology
-The Hole Story by EQ
July 3, session 1, 1.00 pm to 4 pm
-Yaatana by SCOE Art Circle
-Until I Found You by Modern College, Shivajinagar
-Bakshis by Natyasanskar Kala Akademy
-Passerby by Sky Studios
July 3, Session 2, 5.00 pm to 8 pm
-Bin Kuch Kahe, Bin Kuch Sune by LLKLP Production, Pune
-Talaachya Kaathavar by Ka Kha Ga Art & Education, Pune
-Square One by Talking Owlets
-Shrimantanchi Bhatukli by SITS, Narhe
-
As monsoon hits Chandigarh, MC races against time as 15% of road gullies yet to be cleaned
With pre-monsoon showers hitting the city, the municipal corporation is racing against time to clean road gullies and storm water drains as 15% of the work is still pending. As per the MC, it may take another 10 days to clean the remaining gullies. Presently, 30,000 road gullies out of the total 35,000 have been cleaned. 18 teams to control flood/waterlogging throughout city have been constituted.
-
Chandigarh | 10.8 mm pre-monsoon showers cool down
Pre-monsoon showers of 10.8mm brought a significant drop in the temperatures in the city on Wednesday. Monsoon is likely to be declared on Thursday or Friday, as per a statement issued by the India Meteorological Department. The maximum temperature on Wednesday was 30.1C, a dip of seven notches since Tuesday. The minimum temperature also went down from 31.4C on Tuesday to 28C on Wednesday.
-
Ambala | CBI arrests two railway officials for accepting bribe
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday arrested two railway officials, including a divisional engineer, for allegedly seeking a bribe of ₹1.8 lakh from a contractor for approving his revised estimates. The accused, senior divisional signal and telecommunication engineer Vivek Langayan and chief office superintendent Praween Kumar, were posted at the office of the divisional railway manager at Railway Colony in Ambala Cantonment.
-
Mohali records third Covid death within seven days
Amid the rising Covid-19 cases in the tricity, Mohali witnessed its third-virus related death in a week on Wednesday. The other deaths were reported on June 24 and June 27. A 76-year-old man, resident of Mohali's phase 7, died at a private hospital on Wednesday. Besides Covid, he was also suffering from cancer. Chandigarh led the daily tally with 85 infections, followed by 53 cases in Panchkula and 52 in Mohali.
-
Telangana health minister lauds PGIMER’s healthcare practices
Telengana's health minister Thanneeru Harish Rao on Wednesday commended Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research as a “centre of excellence” during his visit to the institute. He conducted a meeting with senior officials of the institute, including director Vivek Lal, dean (academics) GD Puri, deputy director (administration) Kumar Gaurav Dhawan among others. The minister was accompanied by Nizam's Institute Of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad, director Dr K Manohar and Neetu Prasad.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics