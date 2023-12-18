close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / Minister says govt positive about Nashik, Ahmednagar trauma care centres

Minister says govt positive about Nashik, Ahmednagar trauma care centres

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 19, 2023 05:30 AM IST

Owing to demands, Maharashtra health minister Tanaji Sawant on Monday chaired a meeting along with the additional chief secretary about Nashik and Ahmednagar trauma care centres

Owing to demands, Maharashtra health minister Tanaji Sawant on Monday chaired a meeting along with the additional chief secretary about Nashik and Ahmednagar trauma care centres.

Earlier, Member of Legislative Council Satyajeet Tambe had demanded trauma care centres at Nashik and Ahmednagar districts owing to a recent accident that killed four warkaris on the highway. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Earlier, Member of Legislative Council Satyajeet Tambe had demanded trauma care centres at Nashik and Ahmednagar districts owing to a recent accident that killed four warkaris on the highway. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

After the meeting, Sawant assured a positive decision would be taken before the conclusion of the winter session.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

“Principal secretary of the health department has been asked to inspect the area at the earliest and submit a proposal on setting up the centres. A proposal will be forwarded to the government soon,” he said.

Earlier, Member of Legislative Council Satyajeet Tambe had demanded trauma care centres at Nashik and Ahmednagar districts owing to a recent accident that killed four warkaris on the highway. Tambe also attended the meeting on Monday where public health department additional chief secretary Milind Mhaiskar was also present.

Tambe demanded that the work on care centres should begin immediately.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out