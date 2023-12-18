Minister says govt positive about Nashik, Ahmednagar trauma care centres

Owing to demands, Maharashtra health minister Tanaji Sawant on Monday chaired a meeting along with the additional chief secretary about Nashik and Ahmednagar trauma care centres. Earlier, Member of Legislative Council Satyajeet Tambe had demanded trauma care centres at Nashik and Ahmednagar districts owing to a recent accident that killed four warkaris on the highway. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

After the meeting, Sawant assured a positive decision would be taken before the conclusion of the winter session.

“Principal secretary of the health department has been asked to inspect the area at the earliest and submit a proposal on setting up the centres. A proposal will be forwarded to the government soon,” he said.

Earlier, Member of Legislative Council Satyajeet Tambe had demanded trauma care centres at Nashik and Ahmednagar districts owing to a recent accident that killed four warkaris on the highway. Tambe also attended the meeting on Monday where public health department additional chief secretary Milind Mhaiskar was also present.

Tambe demanded that the work on care centres should begin immediately.