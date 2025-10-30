Minister stresses effective implementation of ambulance services

The state government has a duty to save every life, and ambulances play a crucial role in the mission, said state minister for public health and family welfare Prakash Abitkar on Wednesday. He directed officials to ensure effective implementation of ambulance-based health services and create greater public awareness about these facilities. Abitkar was speaking during his review visit to the 102, 104, and 108 ambulance call centres located at Chest Hospital in Aundh. (HT PHOTO)

The minister said 108 ambulances would be made available to hospitals empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat–Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana. He said that 104 call centre that provides health guidance and counselling to citizens and 102 ambulance for transporting pregnant women have proven to be life-changing services for many citizens.

He reviewed the progress of the health and family welfare training centre building under construction on the premises of Aundh District Hospital.

‘SII should take lead in cervical cancer vaccination’

State health minister Prakash Abitkar has urged the Serum Institute of India (SII), Pune, to take lead to prevent cervical cancer through vaccination.

During his visit to the institute’s Hadapsar facility on Thursday, Abitkar reviewed its ongoing research, vaccine production processes, and future health projects. He also held discussions with Dr Cyrus Poonawalla, chairman and managing director, SII.

Dr Poonawalla told the minister that SII is actively working on the development of the HPV (Human Papillomavirus) vaccine, which helps prevent cervical cancer.