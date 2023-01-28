Home / Cities / Pune News / Minor detained in Pargaon family murder case

Published on Jan 28, 2023 10:53 PM IST

Pune: The Pune rural police on Saturday said that they have detained a minor in connection with the recovery of bodies of seven members of a family on Bheema riverbed near Pargaon village in Daund tehsil

Pune rural police recovered seven bodies of a family, including three minors. (HT PHOTO)
ByShrinivas Deshpande

Ankit Goyal, superintendent of police, Pune rural, said, “We have produced the minor, the sixth suspect, before the Juvenile Justice Board and kept him in inspector house.”

Police have also seized a vehicle used by suspects in the crime.

The bodies of three victims, including Sangita Mohan Pawar, Rani Shyam Phulware and Shyam Pandit Phulware, were exhumed for autopsy following the arrest of five suspected siblings on Wednesday, a police official said on Saturday.

From January 18 to January 22, the Pune rural police recovered seven bodies of a family, including three minors, from the Bheema riverbed. The autopsy report stated drowning as the cause of death.

On Wednesday, Pune rural police arrested Ashok Pawar, Shyam Pawar, Shankar Pawar, Prakash Pawar and Kantabai Jadhav of Dhavalemala in Ahmednagar’s Parner Tehsil.

As per the Pune rural police, the accused and victims are cousins, and the culprits plotted the murder to settle an old feud.

The Yavat police station has filed a case under Sections 302 (murder), 120 (criminal conspiracy), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), of the Indian Penal Code.

Saturday, January 28, 2023
