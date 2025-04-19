Menu Explore
Saturday, Apr 19, 2025
Minor driving auto hits railing; passenger dies

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 19, 2025 07:54 AM IST

Minor driving autorickshaw lost control and rammed into roadside railing resulting in the death of passenger seated inside the vehicle

PUNE: In an accident on the Katraj-Kondhwa bridge, a minor driving an autorickshaw lost control and rammed into a roadside railing resulting in the death of the passenger seated inside the vehicle.

Minor driving auto-rickshaw lost control and rammed into roadside railing resulting in the death of passenger seated inside the vehicle. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
The mishap occurred on April 15 at around 2.30 am in the Katraj area of Pune city. According to the police, the minor decided to take the auto-rickshaw for a round with his friend Jalindar Salunkhe, 35, after the Dr B R Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations. Accordingly, Salunkhe handed over control of the auto-rickshaw to the minor. While turning, the minor was not able to get an idea of the railing and the rear-end of the auto-rickshaw crashed into the railing.

The police have detained the minor and also issued notice to his parents. They have booked Salunkhe in the case. The police shared the report on Friday.

Sammer Shende, assistant police inspector at the Bharti Vidyapeeth police station, said, “Ritesh Gaikwad, 19, who was seated in the auto, was grievously injured. He was rushed to the Sassoon Hospital. He succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.”

Authorities have confirmed that the minor did not possess a valid driving licence. An FIR has been registered, and further investigation is underway. A case has been filed at the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station under sections 106(1) and 281 of the BNS and sections 184, 181, 192(a) and 5(a) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

