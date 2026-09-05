Teachers of today are knowledge facilitators and mentors

Teachers’ Day every year gives us an opportunity to express our gratitude to our teachers. But I believe that Teachers’ Day should also make us pause and ask an important question--What does it mean to be a teacher today? The answer to this question is very different from what it might have been a few decades ago. Happy Teachers' Day 2026 (Freepik)

We are living in a world where knowledge is available everywhere. A student can search for an answer within seconds. A lecture can be watched online. A language can be learned through an application. Artificial intelligence can write an essay, explain a concept, translate a sentence, or provide information on almost any topic. So, if information is available at our fingertips, we may ask: What is the role of a teacher today?

The role of teachers in the 21st century has expanded significantly due to technological advancements and changing educational needs. Gone are the days when educational progress was measured in decades. Today, the landscape shifts almost annually, underscoring the dynamic and evolving nature of teaching in the modern era. The teacher is the person who helps students understand, question, evaluate, and use that information wisely. This is one of the biggest changes in education in the 21st century. Teachers play multiple roles that extend far beyond traditional classroom instruction. One of the most important roles is that of a learning facilitator. Instead of simply delivering information, teachers encourage students to participate actively in discussions, group projects, and problem-solving activities.

In the past, the teacher was often seen as the primary source of knowledge. Students came to the classroom because the teacher had information, they did not. Today, students can access enormous amounts of information before they even enter the classroom. But access to information does not automatically produce knowledge. And knowledge does not automatically produce wisdom. A student may find a hundred answers on the internet, but the teacher can help the student ask a more important question: Which answer is reliable? Why should I believe it? What evidence supports it? And how can I apply it responsibly? Therefore, the teacher's role has moved from simply giving answers to developing the ability to ask meaningful questions. This change is particularly important in the age of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

AI has opened exciting possibilities for education. It can support learning, provide explanations, assist with writing, help with translation, and make educational resources more accessible. But technology also brings new challenges. Students may sometimes accept an answer simply because a machine has produced it. They may copy information without understanding it. They may have access to more information but spend less time thinking deeply about it. This is where the teacher becomes essential. A teacher can say, “Do not simply accept this answer. Think about it. Question it. Check it. Give me your own reasoning.” In this sense, the teacher becomes a facilitator of critical thinking. The classroom of the 21st century, therefore, cannot be only about memorising information. It must also be about interpretation, discussion, creativity, problem-solving, collaboration, and independent thinking.

Another major change is that today's classroom is increasingly diverse. Students come from different social, cultural, linguistic, and educational backgrounds. They may have different levels of confidence, different learning experiences, and different ways of expressing themselves. Therefore, today's teacher must also be a good listener. Teaching is no longer simply about speaking while students listen. It is also about understanding who our students are, where they come from, what difficulties they face, and what helps them learn. This is particularly important in a multilingual country like India.

A student may think in one language, speak another at home, study through another, and use English in academic or professional settings. This linguistic diversity should not always be seen as a barrier. It can also be a resource. A good teacher understands that students do not enter the classroom as empty minds. They bring their languages, experiences, cultures, questions, and knowledge with them. Our responsibility is not to erase these differences. Our responsibility is to create a classroom where these differences can become part of learning. So, teachers in the 21st century need to be someone who helps students access a world of information, someone who encourages critical thinking in a world of misinformation, someone who encourages creativity in a world where technology can produce standard answers, and someone who fosters human connections in an increasingly digital world. And perhaps most importantly, the teacher will help students understand not only how to succeed, but also what kind of person they want to become. This also changes the meaning of lifelong learning for teachers themselves. The 21st-century teacher cannot stop learning. New technologies are emerging. New teaching methods are being developed. Students are changing. Society is changing. The needs of education are changing. Therefore, teachers too must remain learners.

Another key responsibility of modern teachers is integrating technology into teaching. Digital tools such as smart boards, online learning platforms, and multimedia resources have transformed classroom learning environments. Teachers must, therefore, develop strong technological skills. We must be willing to learn new technologies without losing the human purpose of education. We must experiment with new methods while retaining the values that make education meaningful. We must be open to change without allowing every new trend to determine what education should become. In other words, we need teachers who are technologically aware but human-centred. And I think this is where the real challenge of teaching in the 21st century lies. It is not simply about using smart boards, artificial intelligence, digital platforms, or new educational tools.

The real question is: How can we use these tools to create better thinkers, better learners, and better human beings? That is the question that should remain at the centre of education.

On this Teachers’ Day, therefore, we would like to celebrate not only what teachers have traditionally been, but also what teachers are becoming. The teacher of today is a knowledge facilitator, a critical-thinking mentor, a technology-aware educator, a listener, a learner, and above all, a human guide. The classroom of the future may look very different from the classroom of the past. There may be more technology. There may be artificial intelligence. There may be virtual classrooms and new forms of learning. But one thing should remain unchanged. Education will always need people who care about others' growth. Machines can provide information. Algorithms can generate answers. Technology can connect us to knowledge. But a teacher can help a student understand why knowledge matters and how to use it. That is why the role of the teacher has not become smaller in the 21st century. It has become deeper.

So, on this Teachers’ Day, let us not only thank our teachers for the lessons they have taught us. Let us also recognise the responsibility they carry in preparing young people for a world that is changing faster than ever before. Let us strive to become teachers who do not merely prepare students for examinations but for questions, challenges, uncertainty, change, and life itself. And let us remember that the greatest success of a teacher is not when a student continues to depend on the teacher. The greatest success is when the student becomes confident enough to think, learn, and walk independently. That, perhaps, is the true purpose of teaching.

Drawing on my experience as an academician, I believe these traits are crucial for equipping teachers not only to navigate the current educational terrain but also to shape it. As we move forward, embracing these qualities will be key in fostering learning environments that are inclusive, innovative, and prepared to meet the challenges of an increasingly complex world. May we continue to learn, continue to inspire, and continue to make a meaningful difference in the lives of our students.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by M J Warsi, chairperson, department of linguistics, AMU and president, Linguistic Society of India.