Cracked pillar, illegal floors and a ‘shaky’ building in Lucknow; 25 families evacuated

Panic gripped Wazirganj on Monday morning after a pillar of a multi-storey residential building developed cracks, bringing the structure to the verge of collapse and forcing the emergency evacuation of 25 families. The incident occurred between 10:30 am and 11:00 am, putting the lives of dozens of residents at risk. LDA officials present at the scene confirmed that rooms had been constructed and sold even on the illegal sixth floor (terrace). (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

The near-tragedy at SA Apartment in Ch Barood Khana exposed a massive enforcement gap. LDA’s records revealed the authority had sanctioned a plan for only a stilt plus three floors in 2009. However, the structure was illegally expanded to six floors, apparently burdening the foundation with the weight of three unauthorised storeys.

The incident occurred between 10:30 am and 11:00 am, putting the lives of dozens of residents at risk. LDA officials present at the scene confirmed that rooms had been constructed and sold even on the illegal sixth floor (terrace).

In 2020, the LDA had also issued a notice to the owner, Shahabuddin, over the alleged violation on the sixth floor. However, the property was not sealed, allowing the alleged unauthorised construction to continue, said officials.

LDA additional secretary Gyanendra Verma, who was supervising operations at the site, confirmed that the sanctioned plan allowed only a stilt plus three floors as per approved map, however records were being checked for more information.

“The sanctioned plan was for a basement plus three floors, but the building has six floors. We are examining the records and the structure to ascertain the extent of the violation,” an official said.

As per LDA records, the building map was applied for on May 25, 2009, and sanctioned on August 12, 2009, under permit number 26520 in the name of Shahabuddin.

The additional construction raised questions over how the alleged violation continued despite the LDA having issued a notice nearly six years ago.

Officials said the addition of three more floors may have placed additional load on the structure. However, they had not yet established that the extra construction directly caused the pillar cracks; a structural assessment will be required to determine the exact reason.

The LDA moved equipment to the site to prevent any collapse of the building. Officials arranged jacks and other equipment to support the building and manage the load. They said the LDA would recover the expenditure incurred on the equipment and stabilisation work from the building owner.

LDA officials including additional secretary Gyanendra Verma along with zonal officer Prabhakar Singh and engineering department officials were present at the spot.

Prabhakar Singh said the building would be sealed after the crack incident and once it was vacated. However, when HT tried to contact the zonal in charge, he remained unavailable for comment on the issue.

Felt like an earthquake: Residents

Families who had invested lakhs of rupees to buy flats and secure a permanent home were left standing outside the building after authorities ordered its evacuation as a precautionary measure.

The over 15-year-old building, with around 25 flats, housed nearly 25 families. Residents said they had no option but to rush out after noticing the sudden change in the structure.

A resident, Mohd Israr, who has lived in the building for nearly 15 years, said he had gone to pick up his child from school when the incident occurred.

“When I returned home, my wife told me that it felt like an earthquake when the incident occurred. The family immediately rushed outside,” he said.

Israr lives on the fourth floor in a corner flat with his two sons. He said he had repeatedly raised concerns about the building’s condition but received no response.

“For the past six months, I had been telling the building owners and other residents that the pillars were weak and repair work was required. But nobody paid heed,” he alleged.

The sudden evacuation had now left families worried about their belongings, safety and immediate accommodation.

“By God’s grace, nothing happened to us. But today we are standing outside our homes. The building has been vacated and we have not been clearly informed about what will happen next. We also have no alternative arrangement,” another resident said.

The incident has also put the spotlight on the apartment’s maintenance and the role of authorities responsible for approving and monitoring construction, said residents.

District magistrate Vishak G, who reached the spot, said officials evacuated the entire building and ensured residents moved out safely. He said the administration would arrange shelter homes for residents who did not have alternative accommodation until necessary measures were taken.

Mayor Sushma Kharkwal also inspected the site and directed officials to conduct an immediate technical and structural safety assessment of the building. She stressed that residents’ safety must remain the top priority and ordered strict action if the investigation finds negligence.