Thrissur , Sept 5 Keralam Sports Minister O J Janeesh, who represents Kodungalloor, on Saturday criticised the NHAI following the death of eight engineering students whose car rammed into a lorry parked on NH-66 at Kaipamangalam here. NHAI failed to address highway safety concerns, alleges Keralam minister after 8 students killed

The accident occurred on Friday night when the car carrying the students from an engineering college in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul crashed into the rear of a lorry allegedly parked illegally on the highway.

Janeesh alleged that the National Highways Authority of India had been uncooperative whenever public representatives convened meetings or raised concerns over construction work on NH-66.

"From the visuals, it appears that the car crashed into the rear of a parked vehicle. The spot where the vehicle was parked on the highway was not a designated parking area. That is a major issue," he said.

He pointed to inadequate lighting on the highway and alleged shortcomings in the placement of signboards and speed-control measures at locations where construction work was underway.

"Representatives of the people, including myself, have been continuously meeting and demanding action regarding the black spots along that highway route," Janeesh said.

He said he had attended around three meetings convened to discuss the issue, which were attended by MLAs from constituencies through which the highway passes, besides the district collector and the SP.

Instructions had been issued to identify locations lacking signboards and proper warning systems and take corrective measures, he said.

"Based on our current understanding, the spot where the accident occurred was not among the previously identified black spots. This is the first time an accident has happened there. Nevertheless, the accident appears to have occurred after a vehicle was parked in an unauthorised area," Janeesh said.

He alleged that the NHAI frequently carried out construction work without adequately coordinating with local authorities or addressing concerns raised by public representatives.

"The authority frequently acts in a manner that shows no regard for human life," he alleged.

Janeesh said public representatives had to insist on meetings with NHAI officials, including when schools were reopening, to raise safety concerns.

He cited instances of people using ladders to cross the highway at several locations, including Guruvayur, saying they resorted to such unsafe shortcuts because proper crossing facilities were unavailable and they otherwise had to take long detours.

"During construction stages, there are no proper mechanisms to verify or prevent these unsafe practices," he said.

The minister also alleged that proper signboards and warning systems were often not installed at entry and exit points of diversions.

"A vehicle travelling at high speed suddenly encounters a diversion, with no possibility of spotting it from a distance. I am referring to the general condition prevailing along the National Highway, not just this single incident," he said.

Janeesh raised concerns over the availability of NHAI officials for coordination.

He said only one project director was designated for the Palakkad and Thrissur regions and questioned whether the official was able to adequately coordinate the issues.

"I don't think he can properly coordinate all these issues. He is rarely present when called for meetings. It was only at a recent meeting convened at the collectorate that the PD was present," he said.

Janeesh said the NHAI must examine whether failures in maintaining warning systems during construction contributed to the accident.

The NHAI is yet to respond to the allegations.

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