Monday, Jun 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Minor rams car into a woman over disputes

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Jun 17, 2024 05:24 AM IST

According to the Police, there were frequent spats between the accused and the victim over his way of driving the car

A 17-year-old minor on Saturday knocked down a woman over old disputes in Alandi. The incident was reported at around 2 pm near the residence of the victim, identified as Najuka Ranjit Thorat (24) resident of Vadgaon Ghenand.

On Saturday, the issue escalated further after which the enraged minor dashed the victim twice. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
On Saturday, the issue escalated further after which the enraged minor dashed the victim twice. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the Police, there were frequent spats between the accused and the victim over his way of driving the car. On Saturday, the issue escalated further after which the enraged minor dashed the victim twice. The woman sustained severe injuries and was rushed to the nearby hospital for further medical treatment.

Police said, when the victim’s husband approached the minor, then the minor threatened to kill him.

As per the complaint filed by the victim, Alandi police detained the minor, produced him in front of the Juvenile Justice Board and sent him for correction home.

API Durganath Sali at Alandi Police Station said, “After the incident, the accused fled from the spot and after hours of investigation, we detained him.” Sali said Police will take stern action against the parents of the accused for allowing a minor to drive the car without possessing a driver’s license.

Alandi police registered a case against the minor under IPC sections 307, 504, 506(2) and sections 3,4/181 of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Live Score
