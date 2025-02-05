Menu Explore
Minor steals firearm, fires rounds in air thinking it to be toy

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 05, 2025 05:22 AM IST

A 13-year-old boy stole a retired DSP's firearm in Kolhapur, mistaking it for a toy, and fired 34 rounds. No injuries occurred; the officer faces scrutiny.

A 13-year-old boy, the son of a maid working at a retired deputy superintendent of police’s (DSP) house in Kolhapur, allegedly stole the former officer’s firearm and fired several rounds in the air, mistaking the weapon for a firecracker gun.

The incident took place in Pasrichanagar in Kolhapur on February 1.

According to the police, former DySP Mahavir Sakale filed a complaint at the Gokul Shirgaon Police Station on January 31 after finding his licenced firearm German made Arminius .32 bore revolver and more than 30 rounds missing from his home.

Meanwhile, the minor along with his friends on Friday went to Manermala area and fired several rounds on trees and in open spaces. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

According to the police, the minor thought the firearm to be a toy and fired at least 34 rounds throughout the day at various locations, including village fields and surrounding areas. The theft was found only after locals discovered used bullet casings and alerted the authorities. The minor learned to operate the firearm from Bollywood cinemas and online videos.

Later, the police found the pistol discarded at a garbage site, along with two live rounds and 36 spent cartridges. In light of the security lapse, the retired officer is under scrutiny with the police considering cancelling his gun licence.

