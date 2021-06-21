Mishap stalls e-way for two hours

Commuters experienced a heavy traffic jam for two hours on the Pune-Mumbai expressway due to a head-on collision between a truck and a container on the 66-kilometre Mumbai line on Monday.

The incident happened at 8.02 am near Khandala ghat, in which the cleaner suffered an injury on the left leg. Due to the inability of the crane to pull the container on the side, traffic police had to divert cars from the side line to clear the traffic.

“The cleaner had a deep cut on the left leg and blunt trauma while the truck driver complained of chest pain. Both of them were shifted to Pawana hospital for treatment. No injuries were reported to the crane driver,” said an officer on duty from highway police.

With the incident happening during peak office morning hours, a long queue of vehicles upto five kilometres stalled on the Mumbai line.

“Vehicle flow has increased again due to reopening of offices, due to long queues it took two hours to clear the jam, otherwise it could have been managed in 40 minutes,” added the official.