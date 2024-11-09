Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Nov 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

MLA Ashok Pawar’s son alleges kidnapping plot in Shirur

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 10, 2024 05:24 AM IST

A case under BNS 140(3),308(4),115(2),351(2),351(3),3(5) has been lodged against Kolpe and two other unidentified people on Saturday, said police

Hrishikesh, son of Ashok Pawar, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) candidate from Shirur, has alleged that he was kidnapped and at least four people later blackmailed him. The incident took place on Saturday.

Hrishikesh recounted his ordeal, saying, Bhau Kolpe, NCP (SP) leader, asked me to join him for a campaign in Mandangad in Shirur. On the way, four people attacked me, held me hostage in a house, brought in a woman, and took compromising photos with her. They then demanded <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 crore. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Hrishikesh recounted his ordeal, saying, Bhau Kolpe, NCP (SP) leader, asked me to join him for a campaign in Mandangad in Shirur. On the way, four people attacked me, held me hostage in a house, brought in a woman, and took compromising photos with her. They then demanded 10 crore. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

At a press conference, advocate Asim Sarode, representing Pawar, said, “Hrishikesh, was kidnapped and at least four people stripped him, took photos with a woman, and later demanded 10 crore from him.”

Hrishikesh recounted his ordeal, saying, “Bhau Kolpe, NCP (SP) leader, asked me to join him for a campaign in Mandangad in Shirur. On the way, four people attacked me, held me hostage in a house, brought in a woman, and took compromising photos with her. They then demanded 10 crore.”

He added, “I told them to keep the photos and videos and that I would get the money. Afterwards, I called a friend and then informed my father. The police have apprehended some of the suspects.”

Police inspector Sandesh Kenjale said, “A case under BNS 140(3),308(4),115(2),351(2),351(3),3(5) has been lodged against Kolpe and two other unidentified people on Saturday.”

Ashok Pawar expressed concern, stating, “It’s terrible that such incidents are happening in politics. Someone could lose their life because of these tactics. The police have arrested three suspects in the case. They must conduct a thorough investigation.”

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //