MLA Ashok Pawar’s son alleges kidnapping plot in Shirur

At a press conference, advocate Asim Sarode, representing Pawar, said, “Hrishikesh, was kidnapped and at least four people stripped him, took photos with a woman, and later demanded ₹10 crore from him.”

Hrishikesh recounted his ordeal, saying, “Bhau Kolpe, NCP (SP) leader, asked me to join him for a campaign in Mandangad in Shirur. On the way, four people attacked me, held me hostage in a house, brought in a woman, and took compromising photos with her. They then demanded ₹10 crore.”

He added, “I told them to keep the photos and videos and that I would get the money. Afterwards, I called a friend and then informed my father. The police have apprehended some of the suspects.”

Police inspector Sandesh Kenjale said, “A case under BNS 140(3),308(4),115(2),351(2),351(3),3(5) has been lodged against Kolpe and two other unidentified people on Saturday.”

Ashok Pawar expressed concern, stating, “It’s terrible that such incidents are happening in politics. Someone could lose their life because of these tactics. The police have arrested three suspects in the case. They must conduct a thorough investigation.”