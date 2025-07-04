MLA Hemant Rasne slams PMC over failure to clear encroachments on city roads

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Kasba Peth, Hemant Rasne, on Thursday demanded action against the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) administration for its failure to clear encroachments from the city’s main roads, despite repeated assurances. Rasne also flagged concerns regarding poorly planned parking facilities in the central parts of the city. (HT FILE)

Raising the issue during the ongoing session of the Maharashtra Assembly, Rasne said, “The PMC administration had itself announced that major roads in the city would be made encroachment-free, including the removal of hawkers and clearing of footpaths. However, even after these announcements, the administration has failed to act.”

He added that the city’s older core areas—particularly the Peth localities—continue to suffer from poor traffic management. “Many roads in the Peth areas have been one-way for years, but violations are rampant. Two-wheeler riders frequently drive in the wrong direction, causing traffic snarls and safety issues.”

Rasne also flagged concerns regarding poorly planned parking facilities in the central parts of the city. “While some parking lots exist, the entry and exit points are often the same, leading to traffic congestion near the facilities. Ideally, the entry and exit should be separate to ensure smooth vehicular movement,” he said.