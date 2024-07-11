MLAs raise issue of defunct diagnostic facilities at Aundh Dist Hospital 

Responding to a question raised during the ongoing assembly session, State health minister, Tanaji Sawant acknowledged that the defunct diagnostic centre at Aundh District Hospital (ADH) has been leading to the inconvenience of patients. Sawant said that the facilities are unavailable at the hospital but will resume at the earliest. (HT PHOTO)

Taking note of a report filed by Hindustan Times in its edition of April 8, 2024, the issue was taken up by members of the legislative assembly (MLAs) recently during the assembly session. Sawant said that the facilities are unavailable at the hospital but will resume at the earliest.

“The contract to provide services like CT (computed tomography) scans and MRIs (magnetic resonance imaging) with the outsourced agency is over. A new contractor has been appointed, and the site inspection and installation of necessary machinery by the new contractor are currently underway,” Sawant said.

Member of Assembly, Bhimrao Tapkir raised the question about the defunct facilities at ADH. MLA members, Ashwini Jagtap, Sunil Tingre and Adv Rahul Kool participated in the discussion of this question. Tapkir also raised questions about wrong blood transfusion and four out of six cold storage facilities defunct at the ADH morgue.

The news article highlighted the failure of authorities to take measures to avoid inconvenience to the patients during the transition period is causing inconvenience to hundreds of patients.

Minister, Sawant, said, once the installation work is complete, the district hospital will resume providing City Scan and MRI services to the patients. Out of the six cold storage refrigerators available in the mortuary four refrigerators were closed due to technical failure.

“These four refrigerators have been promptly repaired and are now back in operation. Suspension action has been taken against the staff found at fault in the wrong blood transfusion case,” he said.