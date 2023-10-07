MNGL piped gas supply disrupted for over 5 hrs in Wadgaonsheri, over 1K flats affected

PUNE Due to a lack of coordination, Maharashtra State Electricity Company (MSEDCL) accidentally broke a gas pipe owned by Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) on Ahmednagar Road at Wadgaonsheri. This left more than 1,000 people without gas for five hours. The incident was traced back to a Punyndham society road near Tempo Chowk, which inadvertently damaged the MNGL gas pipeline during construction work. (HT PHOTO)

People were unhappy because it’s the second time this has happened in the past two months.

On Saturday at 10.30 am, residents were caught off guard when the MNGL gas supply suddenly ceased.

The incident was traced back to a Punyndham society road near Tempo Chowk, which inadvertently damaged the MNGL gas pipeline during construction work.

The disruption affected 15 prominent housing societies in the vicinity of Tempo Chowk and Shubham Society, causing inconvenience to over 1,000 flat owners.

The affected societies included Subham Society, Karan Ashiyana, Gardenia Phase 1 and Phase-2, Karan Park, Samarth Nagar Society, Punyndham etc

Nanda Kamble, a resident of Karan Ashiyana, said, “We suffered due to the sudden gas line cut. We had no choice but to buy food from restaurants. The gas supply was finally restored after five hours at 2.30 pm on the same day.”

“This is the second time in a month such an incident is reported. On September 3, we faced the same problem and it was Sunday,” she said.

Snehal Rokade, a resident of Gardenia, shared his experience, stating, “When I tried to light the gas, it did not ignite. I called my neighbour, who informed me that the gas pipeline had been damaged. MNGL should take strict action against the concern person or agency.”

Rupesh Naiknavare, another resident of Gardenia society said, “Due to lack of coordination, people have to suffer. MSEDCL officials should coordinate with MNGL while carrying out work. There should have to establish some mechanism to stop such problems.”

Sameer Pati, a senior official of MNGL (operating and maintenance), said, “ MSEDCL was carrying digging cement concrete road at Punyndham society with help of JCB. They ruptured the MNGL gas pipeline near Tempo Chowk. We received a complaint around 11 am. Our team promptly rushed to the spot. Upon inspection, we discovered that the pipe was damaged and located beneath the cement-concrete road. We had to excavate the road and repair the damaged pipeline, which took approximately five hours to complete.”

Nishikant Raut, public relations officer of MSEDCL, said, “Our officials helped MNGL to resolve the problem.”

