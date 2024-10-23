Menu Explore
MNS announce candidates for Kothrud, Khadakwasla and Hadapsar seats  

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 23, 2024 06:48 AM IST

MNS announced candidates for Kothrud, Khadakwasla, and Hadapsar in upcoming elections, including Kishor Shinde, Mayuresh Wanjale, and Sainath Babar.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) announced its candidates for the Kothrud, Khadakwasla, and Hadapsar assembly constituencies in the city for the forthcoming assembly elections. 

The party has issued a ticket to Kishor Shinde from Kothrud. (HT PHOTO)
MNS chief Raj Thackeray released the list of candidates on Tuesday evening. 

The party has issued a ticket to Kishor Shinde from Kothrud. The previous time he faced BJP leader Chandrakant Patil, all parties supported him. However, Shinde’s candidature will likely hurt Maha Vikas Agadi’s chances since anti-BJP votes will be split between the MNS and MVA candidates. 

Mayuresh Wanjale, the son of late MLA Ramesh Wanjale, has been given a ticket from the Khadakwasla constituency by MNS. Sainath Babar, the party’s city unit chief, will run for election in the Hadapsar constituency. 

